TRTX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/26/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/26/26, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 7/24/26. As a percentage of TRTX's recent stock price of $8.67, this dividend works out to approximately 2.77%, so look for shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc to trade 2.77% lower — all else being equal — when TRTX shares open for trading on 6/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRTX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $7.565 per share, with $9.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.65.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TRTX makes up 3.22% of the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (Symbol: SRET) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding TRTX).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to TRTX, which trades under the symbol TRTX.PRC — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further TRTX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.