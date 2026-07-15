TRTN's Series C Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRTN.PRD's low point in its 52 week range is $21.96 per share, with $24.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.35.
Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on TRTN's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares:
In Wednesday trading, TRTN's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRD) is currently up about 1.1% on the day.
Further TRTN.PRD Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.