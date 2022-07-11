TRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of TC Energy Corp (TSX: TRP.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.54, changing hands as low as $66.34 per share. TC Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRP's low point in its 52 week range is $57.71 per share, with $74.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.35.

