TROX Trades at a Discounted Valuation: Time to Buy the Stock?

Tronox Holdings plc’s TROX shares have rallied sharply over the past year, yet the core debate is not about the move in the stock. It is about whether earnings power is ready to follow.



Shares look optically cheap, but profitability is still compressed and leverage remains high. That mix keeps the risk-reward profile balanced.

TROX’s Price Momentum Builds While Profitability Lags

TROX has rallied 76.8% over the past year, far outpacing the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry over the same period. The market is clearly leaning into a stabilization narrative.



That optimism has support in operating signals. Fourth-quarter 2025 volumes were the strongest of the year for titanium dioxide and zircon, helped by share wins in protected markets and more normal buying patterns. Still, the profitability base remains thin, which is why the risk-reward looks balanced rather than asymmetric.

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TROX’s Valuation Snapshot vs Peers and History

TROX trades at 1.02x trailing 12-month book value per share, versus 2.07x for the industry.



Over the past five years, the price-to-book multiple has ranged from 0.29x to 2.02x, with a five-year median of 1.01x.

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Tronox’s Earnings Power Is the Missing Piece

Valuation support only carries so far if operating earnings stay depressed. Profitability compressed through 2025 as adjusted EBITDA fell to $336 million, implying an 11.6% margin, down from $564 million and an 18.3% margin in 2024.



The near-term guideposts remain cautious. Management expects first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $55-$65 million, which signals limited operating leverage until pricing and utilization improve. Fourth-quarter 2025 results showed how fragile the model can be in a soft pricing tape, with weaker cost absorption, idle-facility charges, higher freight and restructuring impacts weighing on adjusted EBITDA and margins.

TROX Balance Sheet: Leverage and Interest as a Constraint

Tronox ended 2025 with total debt of $3.2 billion and net debt of $3 billion, alongside a trailing twelve-month net leverage ratio of 9x. That is a high hurdle for an earnings recovery story.



Interest expense raises the bar further. Net cash interest for 2026 is projected to be around $185 million, a meaningful claim on operating cash flow. In practice, that means deleveraging requires sustained improvement in pricing and volumes plus disciplined execution on cost actions, not just a one-quarter lift.

Tronox’s Cash Catalysts Investors Can Track

The tangible watch items are cash-driven. Management guides to improved 2026 free cash flow supported by a step-down in capital expenditures to roughly $260 million, about $80 million below 2025, and a working-capital release of more than $100 million.



Liquidity also improved with a $400 million senior secured notes issuance, which provides added runway as the cycle works through excess supply and regional demand volatility. Longer term, the company’s stated net leverage goal is below 3x as conditions improve, giving investors a clear yardstick for progress.

Practical Takeaway for Action-Oriented Investors

A constructive path starts with commercial traction. Investors should watch whether pricing initiatives in titanium dioxide and zircon gain traction as channel inventories clear, and whether volume holds up across most regions even as Asia remains the weak spot.



Execution is the second leg. The multi-year cost program targets $125-$175 million of run-rate savings by end-2026, with more than $90 million achieved exiting 2025, and restructuring actions like the Botlek and Fuzhou closures are designed to reset the cost base. The payoff depends on delivering savings on time and converting any pricing normalization into margins and cash.



What can break the thesis is continued weak pricing, uneven regional demand with Asia a particular risk, and delays in realizing savings amid restructuring complexity. In that context, TROX fits a “Hold” framework at the moment.



TROX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For context, Avient Corporation AVNT and Kronos Worldwide Inc KRO are among the industry names investors may compare for valuation and trend.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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