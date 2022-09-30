Trouble Mounts for Chipmakers, More Pain Ahead

Shares of chipmakers that went through the roof amid the pandemic have erased most of their gains. A moderation in consumer demand took a toll on their financials and stock price. For instance, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are down about 58%, 55%, and 48%, year-to-date.

While shares of these chipmakers have declined quite a lot, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland sees more pain ahead and lowered his price target on these stocks.

Rolland stated that his channel checks indicate that “PC market weakness may be extending beyond consumer and into enterprise as we now forecast ODM [original design manufacturer] builds to decline -20% YOY and PC shipments to decline -17% YOY (287M units and perhaps lower).”

The analyst added, “Retail GPU [graphics processing unit], pricing has fallen below MSRPs [manufacturer’s suggested retail price], high-end GPU retail prices as much as -30% below MSRP, and eBay sales more than -40% below MSRP.”

The slower demand and lower average selling prices will hurt the revenue and margins of these chipmakers. Further, the U.S. government’s strict license requirement for exports to China remains a drag. Amid challenges, let’s see what’s in store for NVDA, AMD, and INTC.

Is Nvidia a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about Nvidia stock as near-term headwinds act as a dampener. It has received 24 Buy and nine Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, NVDA’s average price target of $206.81 implies 69.2% upside potential.

NVDA stock has a negative signal from hedge fund managers, who sold 415.8K shares last quarter. Meanwhile, NVDA stock has a Neutral Smart Score of six out of 10.

What is AMD Stock Prediction?

AMD’s fundamentals remain strong. However, weakening consumer GPU trends and macro challenges keep analysts cautiously optimistic about Advanced Micro Devices stock. It commands a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 19 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell.

Further, these analysts’ average price target of $118.13 implies 84.2% upside potential.

AMD stock has a positive signal from hedge fund managers, who bought 1.3M shares last quarter. However, insiders sold AMD stock worth $4.1M. Overall, AMD stock has a Neutral Smart Score of seven out of 10 on TipRanks.

Is Intel a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The new ARC A770 GPU and 13th-generation desktop processor launch will support Intel stock. However, the weakness across the industry poses challenges. INTC stock has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks based on four Buy, 16 Hold, and eight Sell recommendations. Meanwhile, INTC’s average price target of $38.05 implies 44.2% upside potential.

INTC stock has a negative indicator from hedge fund managers, who sold 1.3M INTC shares last quarter. However, insiders acquired Intel stock worth $501.1K. Overall, INTC has a Neutral Smart Score of six out of 10.

