Triumph Group Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):

Earnings: $547.75 million in Q4 vs. -$17.54 million in the same period last year. EPS: $7.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.27 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Revenue: $358.59 million in Q4 vs. $325.46 million in the same period last year.

