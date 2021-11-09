Triumph Group Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):

-Earnings: -$9.07 million in Q2 vs. -$33.49 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q2 vs. -$0.64 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.41 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share -Revenue: $357.40 million in Q2 vs. $481.82 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.68 - $0.88 Full year revenue guidance: $1.5 - $1.6 Bln

