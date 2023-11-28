Triple Digit Turnaround Tuesday for Cattle

After hitting new lows for the move, live cattle futures rallied back $2.87 to $4.20 across the nearbys. The Feb contract was $1 off the session high, but still up by $4. Feeder cattle also bounced back with 3.8% gains of as much as $8.25. Cash trade remains mostly unestablished with some Monday sales near $175. USDA reported 5.7k head of feeder cattle were sold in the OKC Auction Review, as prices were +/- $3, though heifer calves were up $4-8. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 11/27 was $226.96, down by $3.42.

USDA had Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the afternoon update, with Choice up by 92 cents and Select $1.45 weaker. The ribs were shown as $569.04 and $460.10 respectively. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter was listed at 125k head for Tuesday bringing the WTD total to 248k. That compares to 251k head last week and 255k during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $171.650, up $2.875,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $172.825, up $4.000,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $174.875, up $4.200,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $221.050, up $8.250

