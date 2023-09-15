Triple Digit Rally for Cattle

Fat cattle ended the last trade day of the week 20-38 cents off their highs on $1 to $1.47 gains. The October contract printed a new all time high and was up by $3.70 for the week. Feeder cattle were also strong on Friday, closing the session 0.9% to 1.26% higher with gain sof as much as $3.35 across the front months. USDA reported cash trade on Friday near $182-$183 in the South. The Northern cash market was mostly steady near $185 for the week. The 9/14 CME Feeder Cattle Index was up by $2.18 to $253.39.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed the managed money funds were adding to their cattle position during the week that ended 9/12. The net new buying offset the new shorts, for a 4.9k contract stronger net long of 98,417 contracts. The spec funds were 2,680 contracts more net long in feeder cattle after net new buying for the week.

Friday’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had Choice 66 cents weaker to $305.71 and Select down by $3.74 to $283.12. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 632k head for the week through Saturday. That compares to 559k last week with Labor Day, and to 673k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $186.925, up $1.450,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $191.825, up $1.475,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $196.325, up $1.350,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $257.375, up $2.200

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $264.475, up $2.600

