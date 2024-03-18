Triple Digit Cattle Gains for Monday

So far through Monday’s midday the nearby cattle futures market is up by as much as $1.15. April is ~20c off the session high. Feeder cattle futures are currently 0.6% to 0.9% higher with triple digit gains of as much as $2.35. USDA reported cash trades for the week from $185 to $190, though the bulk of business took place on Friday with $186 sales for the South and $187-$188 for the North. Feeder cattle sales in the OKC auction totaled 6.3k head, 44%steers and 75% sub-600lbs. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $249 on 3/14, up by another 54 cents.

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices increased on Monday morning with +$1.43 for Choice and +$1.40 for Select. USDA reported the week’s beef output at 501.4m lbs, up 3.6% for the week but 2.8% below the same week last year. Cattle slaughter was estimated at 601k head, which was also 3.1% above last week but was 4.3% under the same week last year.

April 24 Cattle are at $188.050, up $0.800,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $184.750, up $1.150,

Aug 24 Cattle are at $183.725, up $1.100,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.000, from $184.63 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $250.750, up $1.475

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $254.425, up $2.300

