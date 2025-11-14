TriMas Increases Share Repurchase Authorization To $150 Mln

Markets
(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS), Friday announced its decision to increase the company's stock share repurchase authorization to a total of up to $150 million, adding to the $65.4 million remaining under the previous authorization.

The company expects that the recent move reflects its long-term commitment to returning capital to shareholders and the Board's confidence in TriMas' future.

In the pre-market hours, TRS is moving up 1.54 percent, to $31.56 on the Nasdaq.

