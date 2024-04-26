Trican Well Service Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSX: TCW.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.33, changing hands as high as $4.34 per share. Trican Well Service Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCW's low point in its 52 week range is $2.91 per share, with $5.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.33.

