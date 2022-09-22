Trending Stocks, Funds, and Econ Data: August 2022
With every edition of What’s Trending on YCharts?, we reveal the stocks, funds, and economic data that generated the most search traffic each month on YCharts. Are any of these names or data points on your radar?
YCharts pageview data from August 2022 showed that trending market topics include Mega Cap stocks dragging indexes lower, volatility through the lens of iPath’s Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX), and how much it might really cost to heat your home this winter amid surging residential heating oil prices.
To see everything that’s been trending on YCharts, watch the full episode here:
Most Popular Company Pages
These stock data pages had the most unique pageviews in August 2022.
- Apple (AAPL)
- Amazon (AMZN)
- Tesla (TSLA)
- NVIDIA (NVDA)
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Price to Book Value
- Tesla PE Ratio
- Apple PE Ratio
- Meta Platforms (META)
- Amazon PE Ratio
Featured Story: Mega Cap Drawdowns
Click here to see YTD performance of Apple, Amazon, Tesla, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms compared to the S&P 500 and NASDAQ. Who’s weighing on the indexes the most?
Hottest Company Pages
These mutual fund and ETF pages had the largest month-over-month unique pageview growth in August 2022, as compared to July 2022.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Outstanding
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Shares Outstanding
- Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Dividend
- AMC Entertainment Holdings
- Apple (AAPL)
- Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras (PBR) Dividend
- SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Plug Power (PLUG)
Featured Story: Meme Stocks Are Back?
Click here to see what’s causing the latest price movements in Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC, as well as their differing Shares Outstanding trends since 2020.
Most Popular Mutual Fund & ETF Pages
These mutual fund and ETF pages had the most unique pageviews in August 2022.
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
- Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
- Schwab Value Advantage Money (SWVXX)
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
- Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Holdings
Featured Story: Schwab’s Value Advantage Money Fund
Click here to see how money market funds perform during Fed rate hike cycles, and the recent AUM uptrend in funds such as SWVXX.
Hottest Mutual Fund & ETF Pages
These mutual fund and ETF pages had the largest month-over-month unique pageview growth in August 2022, as compared to July 2022.
- iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX)
- Schwab Value Advantage Money Fund (SWVXX)
- Rational Special Situations Income Fund (RFXIX)
- Schwab S&P 500 Index fund (SWPXX) Dividend Yield
- Shenkman Capital Short Duration High Income Fund (SCFFX)
- Schwab Treasury Obligations Money Fund (SNOXX)
- Fidelity Institutional Money Market Portfolio (FNSXX)
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
- Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) Dividend
- Vanguard Federal Money Market Investor (VMFXX) Dividend Yield
Featured Story: Volatility and VIX Futures
Click here to see how VIX-related securities such as the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN have performed in a volatile 2022.
Most Popular Econ Data Pages
These economic data pages had the most unique pageviews in August 2022.
- 10 Year Treasury Rate
- US Retail Gas Price
- 10-2 Year Treasury Spread
- 3 Month Treasury Bill Rate
- US Inflation Rate
- 1 Year Treasury Rate
- CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio
- 5 Year Treasury Rate
- 2 Year Treasury Rate
- 30 Year Mortgage Rate
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Click here to see how inverted the yield curve was at the end of August.
Hottest Econ Data Pages
These economic data pages had the largest month-over-month unique pageview growth in August 2022, as compared to July 2022.
- New England Residential Heating Oil Price
- Germany Natural Gas Border Price
- North Carolina Residential Heating Oil Price
- US Crude Oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stocks
- New Jersey Residential Heating Oil Price
- New Hampshire Residential Heating Oil Price
- UK Inflation Rate
- Pennsylvania Residential Heating Oil Price
- Olive Oil Price
- Maryland Residential Heating Oil Price
Featured Story: Residential Heating Oil Prices across US States
Click here to see how much the price of residential heating oil has increased across several US states through March, and what the cost of heating oil might be in October when the EIA resumes data collection on prices.
This article was originally published on YCharts.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.