Trending Stocks, Funds, and Econ Data: August 2022

With every edition of What’s Trending on YCharts?, we reveal the stocks, funds, and economic data that generated the most search traffic each month on YCharts. Are any of these names or data points on your radar?

YCharts pageview data from August 2022 showed that trending market topics include Mega Cap stocks dragging indexes lower, volatility through the lens of iPath’s Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX), and how much it might really cost to heat your home this winter amid surging residential heating oil prices.

To see everything that’s been trending on YCharts, watch the full episode here:

Most Popular Company Pages

These stock data pages had the most unique pageviews in August 2022.

Featured Story: Mega Cap Drawdowns

Click here to see YTD performance of Apple, Amazon, Tesla, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms compared to the S&P 500 and NASDAQ. Who’s weighing on the indexes the most?

Hottest Company Pages

These mutual fund and ETF pages had the largest month-over-month unique pageview growth in August 2022, as compared to July 2022.

Featured Story: Meme Stocks Are Back?

Click here to see what’s causing the latest price movements in Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC, as well as their differing Shares Outstanding trends since 2020.

Most Popular Mutual Fund & ETF Pages

These mutual fund and ETF pages had the most unique pageviews in August 2022.

Featured Story: Schwab’s Value Advantage Money Fund

Click here to see how money market funds perform during Fed rate hike cycles, and the recent AUM uptrend in funds such as SWVXX.

Hottest Mutual Fund & ETF Pages

These mutual fund and ETF pages had the largest month-over-month unique pageview growth in August 2022, as compared to July 2022.

Featured Story: Volatility and VIX Futures

Click here to see how VIX-related securities such as the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN have performed in a volatile 2022.

Most Popular Econ Data Pages

These economic data pages had the most unique pageviews in August 2022.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Click here to see how inverted the yield curve was at the end of August.

Hottest Econ Data Pages

These economic data pages had the largest month-over-month unique pageview growth in August 2022, as compared to July 2022.

Featured Story: Residential Heating Oil Prices across US States

Click here to see how much the price of residential heating oil has increased across several US states through March, and what the cost of heating oil might be in October when the EIA resumes data collection on prices.

This article was originally published on YCharts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.