This Trend Isn't Financial Irresponsibility, It's a Warning Sign

The Sentence I Can't Stop Thinking About

How a "0% Interest" Product Turns Into a Payday Loan

This Is the Headline, But It's Not the Whole Story

Why This Isn't a Story About Irresponsibility

Back to That Conversation With My Husband...

There's either going to be a Great Recession-style collapse sometime in the next 10 years, or some politician is going to wipe out a mountain of consumer debt, or something equally ridiculous. That's the prediction I made to my husband earlier this week. And I meant it. I don't actually know which one happens. Neither does anyone else. That's not really the point. The point is one sentence from a CNBC segment I have not been able to shake since. ## The Sentence I Can't Stop Thinking About A recent CNBC segment on the "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) trend put it plainly: "29% of buy now, pay later users said they used these short-term installment loans to buy groceries, more than double the rate of two years ago." Sit with that for a second. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) was a product built for one-off discretionary purchases, like a couch, a flight, a pair of shoes you didn't really need but really loved. The classic pitch is pay-in-four — split a $200 purchase into four $50 payments over six weeks, no interest. That's a fine deal, if you make every payment on time. But it was never designed to cover food. (In fact, the first time I saw it offered as a payment option at a grocery store, my first thought was, "Well, that's not a good sign.") And now nearly a third of BNPL users are now leaning on it for exactly that. That's not a quirky consumer trend. That's a warning light. How a "0% Interest" Product Turns Into a Payday Loan Adding to the concern is how the product has quietly changed. According to that same CNBC report, as many as 36% of BNPL plans are now interest-bearing, some with biweekly payments and rates as high as 36% — a far cry from the 0%-forever image most people still associate with the category. And then there are the late fees, which is where the real trap lives. A $7 late fee on a $50 installment that was only ever supposed to be outstanding for two weeks sounds small in dollar terms. Annualize it, though, and the math turns ugly fast. An analyst on the segment put a number on it directly: "It's the equivalent of an interest rate of 100% APR or more, because you have these late fees that stack on top of each other." Stack a second missed payment on top of the first, and the ratio gets worse, not better. But surely everyone using BNPL is making all their payments on time, right? It's not like these are payday lenders, notorious for trapping people who are already out of options in triple-digit-APR loans they can't climb out of. Of course it is. In fact, in the past year, 47% of BNPL users say they've been late on a payment. Basically half of the user base! That's not a story about carelessness. It's a story about a payment structure tight enough that nearly half the people using it are getting squeezed by it. That's a story about someone who's run out of other options and found one more lever to pull — one that quietly makes the next month harder than this one. It's not just groceries, either. Eighteen percent of BNPL users say they've used it for car repairs, and 13% for rent. BNPL isn't replacing discretionary spending anymore. In a growing number of households, it's replacing the emergency fund. This Is the Headline, But It's Not the Whole Story BNPL is the current-event hook here — it's what's new, what's growing, the thing that got a number attached to it this week. But it's only the tip of a much older and much bigger problem. The Urban Institute released a companion finding this same week, from a survey of more than 10,000 adults: 63% of working-age Americans used a credit card to buy groceries last year. Most paid it off. But more than one in four didn't — and 8.7% couldn't even make the minimum payment, up from 7.1% just two years earlier. Lower- and middle-income households are carrying the worst of this, missing credit card minimums on groceries at roughly three times the rate of higher earners, and missing BNPL payments at nearly four times the rate. Zoom out further and the backdrop explains why. Grocery prices are up 32% over the past five years. SNAP enrollment has dropped by nearly 5 million people over the past year, after new work requirements cut some households off from benefits they'd previously relied on. Total U.S. household debt hit $18.8 trillion in the first quarter of 2026, up roughly $740 billion from a year earlier. None of that is about BNPL specifically... it's just the weather system BNPL-for-groceries is happening inside of. Why This Isn't a Story About Irresponsibility It would be easy to read all of this as a story about people making bad choices. But I honestly don't think that's what it is. Food is about as close to non-discretionary spending as it gets. When a meaningful and growing share of people are financing groceries — not vacations, not electronics, but groceries — that tells you there isn't much slack left anywhere else in the budget. This isn't people misusing a convenient tool. It's people running out of tools. If you're using BNPL occasionally for something you could already afford in cash — a planned purchase, spread out for convenience — that's a reasonable use of the product, especially at true 0% interest. But using it repeatedly for groceries, rent, or car repairs is often a sign that your regular income isn't covering essential expenses anymore, not a sign you're bad with money. If that's you, it's worth tracking every open plan and due date in one place, and pausing before opening a new one (especially if you're already juggling a few). And if you're reading this thinking, "I already can't get out from under this, but I still have to eat next week" — please don't reach for another BNPL plan, and please don't reach for a cash-advance app either; those often carry the same fee math we just walked through. Call 211 first. It's the fastest way to find local emergency food and rent assistance, no matter your starting point. Food banks typically require no income verification — you just show up. It's also worth checking SNAP and WIC eligibility even if you assume you won't qualify. And if the debt itself is the real problem, a nonprofit credit counselor (through the NFCC) is a legitimate next call, not a last resort. Back to That Conversation With My Husband... I still don't know which future we're actually headed toward. Maybe neither of them. Maybe something nobody's predicted yet. That's genuinely not the point of this piece. The point is this: A dead canary in a coal mine was never a sign the mine was about to collapse. It was a sign that something invisible — odorless, already spreading through the tunnels — had reached a level dangerous enough to matter, long before any miner could see it or smell it coming. The canary wasn't the danger. It was just the first thing sensitive enough to reveal it. Whichever way this actually goes, the smart move right now is making sure you're not one of the people who finds out the hard way — financing next week's groceries to discover, a few months from now, that the balance never actually goes away."There's either going to be a Great Recession-style collapse sometime in the next 10 years, or some politician is going to wipe out a mountain of consumer debt, or something equally ridiculous." That's the prediction I made to my husband earlier this week. And I know, I know... it's overly dramatic. But I meant it. I don't actually know which one will happen. Neither does anyone else. But that's not really the point. The point is one sentence from a CNBC segment I have not been able to shake since hearing it...A recent CNBC segment on the "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) trend put it plainly: "29% of buy now, pay later users said they used these short-term installment loans to buy groceries, more than double the rate of two years ago." Sit with that for a second. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) was a product built for one-off discretionary purchases, like a couch, a flight, a pair of shoes you didn't really need but really loved. The classic pitch is pay-in-four — split a $200 purchase into four $50 payments over six weeks, no interest. That's a fine deal, if you make every payment on time. But it was never designed to cover food. (In fact, the first time I saw it offered as a payment option at a grocery store, my first thought was, "Well, that's not a good sign.") And now nearly a third of BNPL users are now leaning on it for exactly that. That's not a quirky consumer trend. That's a warning light.Adding to the concern is how the product has quietly changed. According to that same CNBC report , as many as 36% of BNPL plans are now interest-bearing, some with biweekly payments and rates as high as 36% — a far cry from the 0%-forever image most people still associate with the category. And then there are the late fees, which is where the real trap lives. A $7 late fee on a $50 installment that was only ever supposed to be outstanding for two weeks sounds small in dollar terms. Annualize it, though, and the math turns ugly fast. An analyst on the segment put a number on it directly: "It's the equivalent of an interest rate of 100% APR or more, because you have these late fees that stack on top of each other." Stack a second missed payment on top of the first, and the ratio gets worse, not better. But surely everyone using BNPL is making all their payments on time, right? It's not like these are payday lenders, notorious for trapping people who are already out of options in triple-digit-APR loans they can't climb out of. Of course it is. In fact, in the past year, 47% of BNPL users say they've been late on a payment. Basically half of the user base! That's not a story about carelessness. It's a story about a payment structure tight enough that nearly half the people using it are getting squeezed by it. That's a story about someone who's run out of other options and found one more lever to pull — one that quietly makes the next month harder than this one. It's not just groceries, either. Eighteen percent of BNPL users say they've used it for car repairs, and 13% for rent. BNPL isn't replacing discretionary spending anymore. In a growing number of households, it's replacing the emergency fund.BNPL is the current-event hook here — it's what's new, what's growing, the thing that got a number attached to it this week. But it's only the tip of a much older and much bigger problem. The Urban Institute released a companion finding this same week, from a survey of more than 10,000 adults: 63% of working-age Americans used a credit card to buy groceries last year. Most paid it off. But more than one in four didn't — and 8.7% couldn't even make the minimum payment, up from 7.1% just two years earlier. Lower- and middle-income households are carrying the worst of this, missing credit card minimums on groceries at roughly three times the rate of higher earners, and missing BNPL payments at nearly four times the rate. Zoom out further and the backdrop explains why. Grocery prices are up 32% over the past five years. SNAP enrollment has dropped by nearly 5 million people over the past year, after new work requirements cut some households off from benefits they'd previously relied on. Total U.S. household debt hit $18.8 trillion in the first quarter of 2026, up roughly $740 billion from a year earlier. None of that is about BNPL specifically... it's just the weather system BNPL-for-groceries is happening inside of.It would be easy to read all of this as a story about people making bad choices. But I honestly don't think that's what it is. Food is about as close to non-discretionary spending as it gets. When a meaningful and growing share of people are financing groceries — not vacations, not electronics, but groceries — that tells you there isn't much slack left anywhere else in the budget. This isn't people misusing a convenient tool. It's people running out of tools. If you're using BNPL occasionally for something you could already afford in cash — a planned purchase, spread out for convenience — that's a reasonable use of the product, especially at true 0% interest. But using it repeatedly for groceries, rent, or car repairs is often a sign that your regular income isn't covering essential expenses anymore, not a sign you're bad with money. If that's you, it's worth tracking every open plan and due date in one place, and pausing before opening a new one (especially if you're already juggling a few). And if you're reading this thinking, "I already can't get out from under this, but I still have to eat next week" — please don't reach for another BNPL plan, and please don't reach for a cash-advance app either; those often carry the same fee math we just walked through. Call 211 first. It's the fastest way to find local emergency food and rent assistance, no matter your starting point. Food banks typically require no income verification — you just show up. It's also worth checking SNAP and WIC eligibility even if you assume you won't qualify. And if the debt itself is the real problem, a nonprofit credit counselor (through the NFCC) is a legitimate next call, not a last resort.I still don't know which future we're actually headed toward. Maybe neither of them. Maybe something nobody's predicted yet. That's genuinely not the point of this piece. The point is this: A dead canary in a coal mine was never a sign the mine was about to collapse. It was a sign that something invisible — odorless, already spreading through the tunnels — had reached a level dangerous enough to matter, long before any miner could see it or smell it coming. The canary wasn't the danger. It was just the first thing sensitive enough to reveal it. Whichever way this actually goes, the smart move right now is making sure you're not one of the people who finds out the hard way — financing next week's groceries to discover, a few months from now, that the balance never actually goes away.

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