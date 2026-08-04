TransDigm's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $10.87 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.29 by 5.6%. The bottom line also improved 13% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $9.60.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $9.39 per share compared with $8.47 in the year-ago quarter.

TransDigm’s Q3 Sales Discussion

Sales rose 23% to $2.74 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion by 2.6%. Organic sales growth was 13%, supported by double-digit gains across all three major aerospace market channels.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Transdigm Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

TransDigm's Profitability Faces Margin Pressure

Gross profit increased 22.2% year over year to $1.63 billion. The gross margin was 59.4%, slightly below 59.5% in the prior-year quarter.



Selling and administrative expenses rose to $332 million from $242 million. These expenses represented 12.1% of sales compared with 10.8% a year earlier. Net interest expense increased 29.5% to $514 million, reflecting interest on debt raised by the company.



EBITDA As Defined rose 18.9% to $1.45 billion. However, the related margin contracted to 52.8% from 54.4%, partly reflecting acquisition dilution. Management noted that the base businesses expanded margins year over year after excluding that dilution. GAAP net income increased 9.5% to $540 million, while reported earnings rose to $9.39 per share from $8.47.

TDG's Acquisition and Capital Moves Stay Active

TransDigm completed the acquisitions of Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra in April 2026 for approximately $2.2 billion in cash. The businesses expand the company’s exposure to proprietary aerospace aftermarket parts and repair solutions.



After the quarter ended, TDG agreed to acquire Prince & Izant for approximately $1.07 billion in cash, including certain tax benefits. The company expects the business to strengthen its position in aerospace and defense, aeroderivative turbine and transportation markets.



TDG also repurchased 809,101 shares during the quarter at an average price of $1,208 per share, returning $1 billion to shareholders. Fiscal year-to-date repurchases totaled $1.8 billion for nearly 1.5 million shares.

TransDigm’s Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 27, 2026, amounted to $2.77 billion, down from $2.81 billion recorded as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Total debt was $33.71 billion, while net debt was $30.93 billion. The company reported a total net leverage ratio of 5.8 times. About 75% of gross debt was hedged or fixed through fiscal 2029 using interest-rate caps, swaps and collars, limiting near-term exposure to variable-rate increases.



Net cash provided by operating activities for the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2026 increased to $1.69 billion from $1.53 billion.

TransDigm Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance after bookings exceeded expectations and operating momentum remained strong. The updated outlook excludes contributions from the pending Prince & Izant acquisition.



Net sales are now projected to be between $10.47 billion and $10.55 billion, up $150 million at the midpoint from the prior forecast. EBITDA As Defined is expected to be in the range of $5.49 billion to $5.55 billion, representing a $100 million midpoint increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $10.36 billion, which is lower than the company’s newly guided range.



Adjusted earnings are forecasted to be between $40.62 and $41.46 per share compared with the previous range of $38.83-$40.21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $39.96 per share, lower than the company’s revised guidance.

TDG’s Zacks Rank

TransDigm currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.28 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.78 by 8.7%. The bottom line also improved 20.8% from $5.20 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



TDY’s total sales were $1.66 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion by 5.9%. The top line also jumped 9.8% from $1.51 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Hexcel Corporation HXL reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share, which improved 32% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 50 cents. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by 17.9%.



The company’s net sales were $529.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $522 million by 1.5%. The top line also witnessed an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $489.9 million.



Textron Inc. TXT reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 6.6%. The bottom line also rose 4.5% from $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported total revenues of $3.83 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.82 billion by 0.15%. The top line also increased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.72 billion.

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Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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