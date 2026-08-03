TransDigm to Report Q3 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.69% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect TDG’s Q3 Results

During the fiscal third quarter of 2026, TransDigm completed the acquisitions of Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra. These acquisitions are expected to have contributed to fiscal third-quarter sales by expanding the company's portfolio of proprietary aerospace components and strengthening its aftermarket offerings. Management also noted continued progress in integrating earlier acquisitions, including Simmonds Precision and Servotronics, which is expected to have supported operational performance.



Healthy demand in the commercial aftermarket, supported by favorable booking trends and continued aircraft utilization, is likely to have supported revenue growth in the quarter. Ongoing recovery in commercial OEM production and sustained defense demand, backed by a healthy backlog, are also expected to have contributed positively to sales, despite uncertainty surrounding the evolving situation in the Middle East.



Overall, higher revenues and a favorable commercial aftermarket mix are likely to have supported margin improvement. Continued focus on operational efficiency, cost discipline and improving performance in recently acquired businesses is also expected to have strengthened profitability, supporting the company's quarterly earnings.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Transdigm Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

Estimates for TDG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $10.29 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.5%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.67 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 7.2%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TDG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransDigm this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



TDG’s Earnings ESP: TDG has an Earnings ESP of -0.36%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TDG’s Zacks Rank: TDG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



CurtissWright CW is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



CW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 14.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.62 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 12.1%.



ATI INC ATI is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ATI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 39.2%.



Vertical Aerospace EVTL is set to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 13, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVTL’s loss is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating year-over-year improvement. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.76% in the last reported quarter.

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Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.