Trane Technologies (TT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Trane Technologies (TT) closed at $479.71, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.21% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

The manufacturer's stock has dropped by 1.98% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Trane Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.27, showcasing a 10.05% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.18 billion, up 7.49% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.89 per share and revenue of $23.24 billion, indicating changes of +14.01% and +8.98%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Trane Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Right now, Trane Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Trane Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.57, so one might conclude that Trane Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, TT's PEG ratio is currently 2.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.