Trane Technologies (TT) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Trane Technologies said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $170.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.77%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 2.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.31%, a decrease of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 226,297K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trane Technologies is $198.00. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $235.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.01% from its latest reported closing price of $170.68.

The projected annual revenue for Trane Technologies is $16,915MM, an increase of 5.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RVRB - Reverb ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

QAACX - Federated MDT All Cap Core Fund Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 5.49% over the last quarter.

PCGRX - Pioneer Mid Cap Value Fund : holds 65K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 6.74% over the last quarter.

First City Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Trane Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, company brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

