Traeger (COOK) Surges 14.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Traeger COOK shares ended the last trading session 14.2% higher at $78.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Traeger is strengthening its market position through a powerful combination of brand-led demand generation, a steady cadence of product innovation, and disciplined operational execution. With expanding retail partnerships, a refreshed product portfolio across multiple price points, and strategic initiatives enhancing efficiency while enabling greater investment in the brand and consumer experience, the company is well positioned to capitalize on growing consumer engagement and drive long-term value creation.

This barbecue grill maker is expected to post a quarterly loss of $2.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -340%. Revenues are expected to be $127.43 million, down 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Traeger, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on COOK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Traeger belongs to the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Another stock from the same industry, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX, closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $2.04. Over the past month, OLPX has returned 0.5%.

Olaplex's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +300%. Olaplex currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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