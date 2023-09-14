TradeUP Acquisition Spikes

(RTTNews) - Shares of TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (UPTD) are surging more than 30 percent on Thursday morning trade. The shares have been trending down from a year-to-date high after the company announced an extension of the deadline for an initial business combination on August 18. However, the stock started to climb today morning, despite there were no corporate announcements to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $9.90, up 30.26 percent from the previous close of $7.60 on a volume of 2,168,124.

