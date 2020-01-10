Tractor Supply Opts Microsoft to Renew Technology Structure

Tractor Supply Company TSCO is on track with its ‘ONETractor’ initiative. In sync with the initiative, the company has selected Microsoft Corporation MSFT as its preferred and strategic cloud provider to modernize its technology structure, including the website and enterprise analytics platform.



The agreement will enable Tractor Supply to leverage cloud solutions with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 to drive in-store and digital experience. Moreover, the analytics engine is likely to offer improved insights and facilitate deeper personalization to cater to enhanced consumers’ shopping experience. This also aims at driving the enterprise-wide analytics through business intelligence. It will also make innovations and improvements in its products and services according to consumers’ needs.



We note that the company has selected the Microsoft Azure to upgrade its e-commerce channel. Notably, this will enable it to deploy workloads at scale and efficiently tailor the changing demand.



Given the changing consumer trends, Tractor Supply is focused on integrating its physical and digital operations via the ‘ONETractor’ strategy. This strategy aims at connecting store and online shopping. Backed by this initiative, the company continues to drive growth, build customer-centric engagement, offer suitable products and services as well as reinforce core infrastructure capabilities.



Moreover, Tractor Supply is benefiting from capabilities like Stockyard Kiosk and mobile point-of-sale, enhancement of the Tractor Supply credit card offering as well as investments in its supply chain. Its omni-channel business is gaining from the combination of its Buy Online Pick Up in Store and direct delivery to store facilities. Apart from easy e-commerce fulfillment, these facilities improve sales by encouraging customers to make additional purchases during store visits.



