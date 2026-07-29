Markets
TRTX.PRC

TPG RE Finance Trust's Series E Preference Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

July 29, 2026 — 03:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5624), with shares changing hands as low as $18.38 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTX.PRC was trading at a 25.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.04% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTX.PRC shares, versus TRTX:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTX.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares:

TRTX.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTX) are down about 3.5%.

Further TRTX.PRC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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