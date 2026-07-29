TPG RE Finance Trust's Series E Preference Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTX.PRC shares, versus TRTX:
Below is a dividend history chart for TRTX.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares:
In Wednesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTX) are down about 3.5%.
Further TRTX.PRC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.