TPG Inc - (TPG) Declares $0.20 Dividend

TPG Inc - said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.33%, the lowest has been 2.70%, and the highest has been 7.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=60).

The current dividend yield is 2.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Inc -. This is an increase of 220 owner(s) or 7,333.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.19%, an increase of 409,926.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 53,613K shares. The put/call ratio of TPG is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPG Inc - is 35.11. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.32% from its latest reported closing price of 27.79.

The projected annual revenue for TPG Inc - is 1,525MM, a decrease of 23.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 5,220K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,129K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 2,859K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company.

Pendal Group holds 2,776K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,451K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 84.03% over the last quarter.

TPG Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPG Inc., previously known as Texas Pacific Group, is an American investment company. The private equity firm is focused on leveraged buyouts and growth capital. TPG manages investment funds in growth capital, venture capital, public equity, and debt investments.

