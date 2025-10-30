TotalEnergies Q3 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies reported third quarter net income of - TotalEnergies share - of $3.68 billion compared to $2.29 billion, previous year. Earnings per share was $1.64 compared to $0.96. Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share - was $3.98 billion compared to $4.07 billion, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.77 compared to $1.74.

Third quarter sales were $48.69 billion compared to $52.02 billon, last year. Revenues from sales were $43.84 billion compared to $47.43 billion.

