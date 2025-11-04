TopBuild Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TopBuild Corp. (BLD) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $142.226 million, or $5.04 per share. This compares with $168.960 million, or $5.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TopBuild Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $151.293 million or $5.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.393 billion from $1.373 billion last year.

TopBuild Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.35 - $5.40Bln

