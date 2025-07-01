TopBuild Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BLD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TopBuild Corp (Symbol: BLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $333.15, changing hands as high as $336.63 per share. TopBuild Corp shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLD's low point in its 52 week range is $266.26 per share, with $495.6799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $340.80.

