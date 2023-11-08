Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, NIKE & BP

Wednesday, November 8, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), NIKE, Inc. (NKE) and BP p.l.c. (BP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Microsoft shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+51.4% vs. +47.7%), reflecting the company's AI momentum that were further confirmed by the recent strong quarterly results. The company’s quarterly results on October 24th gained from strong Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes revenues. Intelligent Cloud revenues were driven by growth in Azure and other cloud services.



Productivity and Business Processes revenues rose due to a strong adoption of Office 365 Commercial solutions. Continued momentum in the small and medium businesses, frontline worker offerings and a gain in revenue per user drove the top line. Steady growth in Dynamics products and cloud services aided LinkedIn revenues.



However, continued customer shift to cloud offerings is hurting growth in Office's commercial licensing revenues. Higher operating expenses driven by marketing, LinkedIn and cloud engineering amid intense competition in the cloud space remain a concern.



Shares of NIKE have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past year (+20.2% vs. +14.2%). Company’s continued progress on Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, compelling product innovation and digital leadership have been drivers. This aided retail sales across Nike Direct and wholesale businesses in first-quarter fiscal 2024.



The digital business has been gaining from robust consumer trends, including momentum in the NIKE mobile app led by improved traffic and increased member buying frequency. The company posted top and bottom-line growth in first-quarter fiscal 2024.



Backed by solid consumer momentum, a robust innovation pipeline and strong inventory, management provided solid outlook for fiscal 2024. However, NIKE has been witnessing gross margin pressures owing to the rising inflation. Elevated demand creation expenses lead to higher SG&A expense.



BP shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+4.8% vs. -2.5%). The company has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. The integrated energy company has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand.



In a decade, BP has set an ambitious goal of developing 50 gigawatts (GW) of net renewable energy generating capacity, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 GW capacity the company has developed so far. By 2030, it plans to reduce emissions from operations by 30-35%. BP has consistently given higher dividend yields in the past few years, compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry.



However, BP’s balance sheet is more levered than most peers, limiting its financial flexibility and suggesting balance sheet weakness. Thus, BP is vulnerable to economic downturn. As such the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) and W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud & Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



Improved Traffic & Digital Trends Aid NIKE (NKE) Direct



BP's Robust Upstream Project Portfolio & Transition Plan Aid



Featured Reports

New Buyouts Aid Boston Scientific (BSX), Rising Expenses Ail

The Zacks analysts are impressed with Boston Scientific strongly gaining from its strategic buyouts of Apollo Endosurgery and Acotec. Yet, rising expenses continue to dent profitability.

Strong Leisure Demand & Expansion Efforts Aid Hilton (HLT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Hilton is benefiting from solid RevPAR growth owing to strong leisure demand and recovery in international inbound travel. Also, focus on expansion efforts bodes well.

Volume Growth Aids Grainger (GWW), Higher Cost Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Grainger is poised well to gain from the strong demand in its end markets. However, elevated costs and supply shortages will remain headwinds.

Magna (MGA) Rides High on Strong Mega-trend Product Sales

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Magna's outlook for mega-trend product sales' compounded annual growth rate of around 50% from 2022 to 2027.

Permian Basin Presence, JV Aid Plains All American (PAA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Plains All American benefits from rise in production from the Permian region with a revival in demand for midstream services. Its joint ventures is expected to drive earnings.

F5 (FFIV) Rides on Firm Growth in Software Business

Per the Zacks analyst, F5 is benefiting from strong growth in software, driven by security offerings, such as web application firewall, bot defense and mitigation products.

Radian Group (RDN) is Set to Grow on New Insurance Written

Per the Zacks analyst, Radian is set to grow on new insurance written aided by strong mortgage origination market, higher refinance activity and higher private mortgage insurance penetration rates.

New Upgrades

Pro-Investor Steps & Addressable Market Boost Gartner (IT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Gartner's endeavor to reward its shareholders in the form of share repurchases is appreciable. Also, a large and diverse addressable market is a tailwind.

Cloudflare (NET) Rides on Product Strength, Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Cloudflare is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products, primarily Cloudflare One platform. Strategic buyouts like Area 1 and Vectrix are a positive.

InterDigital (IDCC) Rides on 5G Rollout, Opportune Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, InterDigital is poised to gain from the accelerated 5G rollout and strategic acquisitions as it intends to enhance licensing revenues by expanding into adjacent technology areas

New Downgrades

Cambium (CMBM) Plagued by Weak Demand in Various End Markets

Per the Zacks analyst, sluggish demand trends in the Enterprise and PMP business stemming from macroeconomic headwinds and high inventory levels will likely strain Cambium's margins.

Cost & Logistic Headwinds to Ail Crocs' (CROX) Performance

Per the Zacks analysts, Crocs has been witnessing higher SG&A costs along with distribution and logistics inefficiencies. Continuity of these trends are likely to hurt FY23 bottom line.

High Debt Level, Funding Source Risks Hurt SLM Corp (SLM)

Per the Zacks analyst, SLM Corp's unsound liquidity position and high debt level is concerning amid the current economic slowdown. Its overdependence on brokered deposits as a funding source is a woe.

