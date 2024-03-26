Top Stock Reports for Blackstone, Texas Instruments & BlackRock

Tuesday, March 26, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Blackstone Inc. (BX), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Blackstone shares have outperformed the Zacks Finance sector over the past year (+53.3% vs. +27.7%). The company’s strong revenue mix, global footprint and solid assets under management (AUM) balance are expected to keep supporting its financials.



Its robust fund-raising ability will support top-line growth. Nevertheless, elevated consolidated expenses are likely to hamper Blackstone’s bottom-line growth in the near term.



Additionally, lower chances of sustainability of the company's capital distribution activities are worrisome. Further, the company has been facing substantial outflows in some of its funds of late, which are likely to hurt its financials.



(You can read the full research report on Blackstone here >>>)



Shares of Texas Instruments have gained +9.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +98.5%. The company is witnessing overall weak demand environment and macroeconomic challenges are likely to be headwinds. Widespread weakness in the industrial and communication equipment markets is a negative.

Nevertheless, Texas Instruments is benefiting from strength across analog and embedded technologies. Increasing adoption of analog and embedded products by industrial and automotive customers is resulting in growing chip content per application.

Further, strong momentum in enterprise systems market is a plus. The company’s growing investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Its deepening focus on manufacturing, advanced technology infusion, product portfolio expansion and consistent returns to shareholders is another positive.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



BlackRock shares have gained +28.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry’s gain of +30.3%. The company’s elevated expenses (mainly owing to higher general and administration costs) are expected to hurt the bottom-line. BlackRock’s dependence on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions, different regulatory/economic environments and exchange rate fluctuation.



However, its efforts to restructure the equity business and solid assets under management (AUM) balance will keep supporting the top line growth. The company’s planned buyouts of 75% stake in SpiderRock and Global Infrastructure Partners will enhance revenue mix. The company's robust capital distributions reflect a solid liquidity position.



(You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Workday, Inc. (WDAY) and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Fund-Raising Ability Aids Blackstone (BX), High Costs Ails



Analog & Embedded Strength Benefits Texas Instruments (TXN)



Buyouts, Solid AUM Aid BlackRock (BLK), Higher Costs a Woe



Featured Reports

Automotive OEM Unit Aids Illinois Tool (ITW) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Illinois Tool is benefiting from strength in Automotive OEM unit, driven by solid demand in the electric vehicles market. However, forex woes remain concerning for the company.

Workday (WDAY) Rides on Portfolio Strength, Solid AI Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, Workday is likely to benefit from solid demand for financial and human capital management solutions, while focus on AI integration and international expansion are tailwinds.

Suncor (SU) Buoyed by Integrated Business Model

The Zacks analyst believes that Suncor's integrated business model positions it well for strong cash flow generation. However, the company's high oil price sensitivity is a concern.

Improving Top line, Solid Cash Flows Aid Allstate (ALL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Allstate benefits from a healthy revenue stream, courtesy of a broad product suite and pricing discipline. A strong cash-generating capacity position enables capital deployment.

Moderna's (MRNA) New Launches to Cut COVID Sales Dependency

With COVID vaccine sales declining, Moderna (MRNA) is accelerating development of its non-COVID pipeline. The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the potential product launches over the next three years.

A Solid Product Line Aids Avantor (AVTR) Amid Forex Volatility

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Avantor's product portfolio, which includes a comprehensive range of products and services, despite its business being exposed to foreign exchange volatility.

Goodyear (GT) to Ride on Goodyear Forward Program

The Zacks analyst is optimistic of the Goodyear Forward program, which seeks to enhance margins of the company. The program is expected to deliver annualized cost reductions of $1 billion by Q4'25.

New Upgrades

Buyouts & Productivity Gains Aid Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Builders FirstSource is benefiting from notable contributions from its acquisitions, operational excellence leading to productivity gains and focus on digital investments.

Booz Allen (BAH) Benefits From Differentiated Business Models

Per the Zacks analyst, Booz Allen Hamilton has developed its solutions business in a way that allows it to create differentiated business models and sales channels, and increase client acquisition.

Exact Sciences (EXAS) Thrives on Strong Cologuard Adoption

The Zacks analyst is impressed with broad-based momentum in Exact Sciences' broad-based momentum in Cologuard adoption by healthcare providers with an all-time high 172,000 Cologuard orders in Q4.

New Downgrades

Rising Fuel Price, Supply Chain Impact Hurts Boeing (BA)

Per the Zacks analyst, increased fuel price can put cost pressure on airlines, which in turn may reduce orders for new aircraft from Boeing. Supply chain disruption also hurts the stock.

Soft Hard Seltzer and Truly Growth to Hurt Boston Beer (SAM)

Per the Zacks analyst Boston Beer Q4 results were hurt by slowed growth in the hard seltzer category and soft demand for the Truly brand. The soft demand trends are likely to continue in the near term

V. F. Corp (VFC) Witnesses Dismal Sales Trends, Fears Soft FY24

Per the Zacks analyst, dismal wholesale sales, sluggishness in the Americas and lower-than-expected progress at Vans hurt V.F. Corp's revenues. It expects soft wholesale sales in key markets for FY24.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.