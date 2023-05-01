Top Stock Reports for AMD, Cigna & Moderna

Monday, May 1, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), The Cigna Group (CI) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of AMD have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+52.4% vs. +34.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong product portfolio and acquisitions including Xilinx and Pensando, which has diversified its business.

Robust adoption of EPYC processors by North American hyperscalers has been a tailwind. It is also expected that AMD’s embedded segment will continue to grow in the first-quarter of 2023.



However, keeping in with seasonality, the company’s client and gaming segment is expected to decline. Data Center segment revenues are also expected to decline due to high levels of inventory maintained with some cloud customers.



Cigna’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance – Multi line industry over the past year (+2.9% vs. -9.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that acquisitions, superior operating performance and maintenance of a high-quality product portfolio have aided the company in the past few years.



Rise in membership on the back of a diversified product portfolio, a wide agent network and superior service also are major positives. Business streamlining by divesting non-core businesses have helped it to focus on core growth areas.

However, high leverage can affect Cigna’s financial flexibility. Also, rising operating costs might dent the company's margins. This is one stock which warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of Moderna have declined -6.5% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry's decline of -7.1%. Per the Zacks analyst, lower cases of COVID-19 infections have fueled uncertainty regarding demand for vaccinations, resulting in declining product sales. Also, the launch of similar vaccines by competitors like Sanofi and Novavax will likely lead to further loss of product sales.



However, since the company is one of the first-ever COVID vaccine developers, the robust product sales has continued to drive its topline. This in turn has helped in the development of Moderna’s other promising pipelines, namely, RSV, CMV and influenza vaccines.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL).



Today's Must Read

Robust Product Portfolio & Partnerships Aid AMD's Prospects



Cigna (CI) Benefits from Strategic Acquisitions, Costs High



Moderna's (MRNA) Overdependence on COVID Jab Revenues A Woe



Featured Reports

Aerospace Systems Unit Aids Parker-Hannifin (PH), Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Parker-Hannifin will benefit from strength in Aerospace Systems segment, led by robust OEM and MRO commercial activity. However, high operating costs remain concerning.

HubSpot (HUBS) Rides on Healthy CRM Demand & Customer Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, HubSpot is likely to benefit from healthy customer engagement and positive demand trends for its CRM software solutions.

Customer Retention Aid Rollins (ROL), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Rollins' organic revenue growth rate is healthy driven by strong technician and customer retention. Rising expenses remain a concern.

Magellan (MMP) to Gain from Vast Refining Presence

The Zacks analyst likes Magellan Midstream's attractive portfolio of assets and extensive refined products footprint in the continental U.S. but is worried over the high debt burden.

Customer Growth, Investment Aid Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Per the Zacks analyst Pinnacle West is gaining from customer additions, which is creating demand. Investment in infrastructure and energy generation is aiding it to serve customers efficiently.

New Upgrades

Insulet (PODD) Banks on Omnipod Insulin Delivery Platform

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Insulet performance in Q4 led by strong start to the company's U.S. full market release of the Omnipod 5 system automated insulin delivery system.

PulteGroup (PHM) Gains from Land Buyouts & Strategic Plans

Per the Zacks analyst, PulteGroup benefits from robust land acquisition and operational strategic initiatives benefits. Also, solid buyer demand and increase in its construction activities bode well.

New Downgrades

Elevated Expenses, Poor Asset Quality Hurt BankUnited (BKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, persistently rising costs due to investments in technology are expected to hurt BankUnited's profits. Also, rising provisions make us apprehensive about the company's growth.

United Natural (UNFI) Hurt by High Costs, Supply-Chain Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, United Natural is battling cost inflation and supply-chain woes. Management cut fiscal 2023 earnings view as it expects similar profitability trends through the rest of the year

