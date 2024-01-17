Top Stock Reports for Adobe, IBM & Sanofi

Wednesday, January 17, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe Inc. (ADBE), IBM Corp. (IBM) and Sanofi (SNY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Adobe’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+75.1% vs. +59.1%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products -- Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud -- which are driving top-line growth. Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across mobile apps are major positives.



Additionally, growth in emerging markets and robust online video creation demand remain tailwinds. Solid demand for Adobe’s commerce offerings and growing adoption of Acrobat. Adobe’s strong market position, compelling product lines and continued innovation remain positives. Also, its growing generative AI efforts remain a plus.



However, ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain major headwinds for its Digital Media segment. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.



Shares of IBM have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+24.8% vs. +17.7%). The company is witnessing net sales growth backed by rising demand of its hybrid cloud and AI solutions. Acquisition of Software AG’s iPaaS (integration platform-as-a-service) business will further bolster its AI and cloud offerings.



This buyout will accelerate watsonx data ingestion capabilities and enrich customers with additional API management features. Necessary steps to capitalize on the growing integration software landscape will likely boost revenue. Strong free cash flow generation provides the financial flexibility required for strategic investments in the evolving business environment.



However, frequent acquisitions have escalated integration risks. Buyouts have negatively impacted the company’s balance sheet in the form of high levels of goodwill and net intangible assets. Foreign exchange volatility remains a major concern.



Sanofi’s shares have gained +7.7% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +18.9%. The company’s specialty care unit is on a strong footing, particularly with the outstanding growth trajectory of Dupixent. Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi as it enjoys strong demand trends across all approved indications and geographies.



Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine portfolio, which has become the primary top-line driver. Its R&D pipeline is strong. The company has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. Sanofi plans increased investments in R&D and new product launches in 2024.



However, its profit outlook for 2024 and 2025, announced on the Q3 conference call, was disappointing. Headwinds include the weak performance of diabetes drugs and regular negative pipeline developments.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Enbridge Inc. (ENB), Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) and Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB).



Today's Must Read

Adobe (ADBE) Rides on Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications



IBM Remains Poised to Gain from Solid Hybrid Cloud, AI Demand



Dupixent to Remain Sanofi's (SNY) Key Top-Line Driver



Featured Reports

Renewable Focus, Grid Modernization Aid Duke Energy (DUK)

Per the Zacks , Duke Energy's strategic investment plans will support fleet transition and grid modernization. Yet, it faces a weak solvency position with low cash balance and high debts.

Exploration Progress, Debt Reduction to Aid Freeport (FCX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Freeport will gain from its progress in exploration activities to expand production capacity and efforts to deleverage balance sheet amid headwind from higher costs.

Expeditors (EXPD) Rewards Shareholders Despite Volume Woes

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the company's efforts to boost shareholder value through dividends and buybacks. However, lackluster airfreight tonnage and ocean container volumes are worrisome.

Growing Premiums Aid RenaissanceRe (RNR), Cost Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, RenaissanceRe's rising premiums are driven by continued rate increases and strong segmental contributions. However, high expenses put pressure on margins.

Penumbra (PEN) Rides on Solid Vascular Sales, Global Growth

Penumbra's Vascular growth globally is a major positive. Per the Zacks analyst, differentiated technologies of Lightning Flash and Lightning Bolt 7 leading to strong patient outcomes is a key driver.

Spectrum Brands (SPB) Cost-Takeout Actions to Aid Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Spectrum Brands gains from higher pricing, cost improvements and favorable mix, aiding margins. SPB's cost-takeout actions position it to deliver EBITDA growth in fiscal 2024.

Strong Demand Aids Lindsay (LNN) Amid Supply-Chain Woes

Per the Zacks Analyst, Lindsay's results will gain from solid demand in international irrigation markets. However, supply chain issues remain a concern.

New Upgrades

Enbridge (ENB) Gains From Long-term Transportation Contracts

Per the Zacks analyst, Enbridge will gain from its extensive pipeline system and stable fee-based revenues from long-term oil and gas transportation contracts.

Strategic Buyouts & Solid Liquidity Aid Itau Unibanco (ITUB)

Per the Zacks analyst, a strong network franchise and buyouts aid Itau Unibanco. Growth in commissions and fees, efforts to have a healthy credit portfolio and a strong funding base are positives.

Higher Rates, Business Transformation to Aid BNY Mellon (BK)

Per the Zacks analyst, global footprint and higher interest rates will keep aiding BNY Mellon. Also, its business transformation program will bolster market share and lead to higher profit margin.

New Downgrades

Asset Concentration, Lack of Hedging to Hurt Magnolia (MGY)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Magnolia Oil & Gas' lack of geographic dispersal of properties. The absence of any hedge protection also makes it more exposed to commodity price volatility.

Low Spending, E-Commerce Shift to Hurt SITE Centers (SITC)

Per the Zacks analyst, limited customers' willingness to spend amid macroeconomic uncertainties, rising e-commerce adoption and potential tenant bankruptcies offer a bleak prospect for SITE Centers.

Constrained Investments & Currency Woes Hurt Mohawk (MHK)

Per the Zacks analyst, Mohawk performance is being hurt by constrained residential investments and reduced consumer spending. Also, currency headwinds are added concern.

