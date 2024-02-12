Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, Applied Materials & American Express

Monday, February 12, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) and American Express Company (AXP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

AbbVie shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the last six months (+14.4% vs. +10.0%), reflecting the company's robust line-up of new drugs and stacked pipeline.

However, events like the loss of exclusivity of Humira, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and economic pressure on Juvederm sales are major headwinds.

Applied Materials shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment – Wafer Fabrication industry over the past year (+59.5% vs. +52.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s strengthening subscription business and its applied global services segment have helped its business. Also, the company’s foray into artificial intelligence and ICAPS should further solidify its position going forward. A diversified portfolio and strong services business remain its key growth drivers.

Yet, weakness in leading-edge foundry logic and NAND is a major headwind. Also, weak demand and inflationary pressure have continued to ail.

Shares of American Express have outperformed the Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry over the six months (+27.9% vs. +13.9%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s new products, new agreements and alliances, and consumer spending on T&E have helped boost its revenue.

However, increasing services and interest expenses are likely to put a pressure on its margins.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BP p.l.c. (BP), Centene Corporation (CNC) and Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN).

Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi, Rinvoq Key to Top-Line Growth



Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Strength in AGS Segment



Strong Card Member Spending & Cash Position Aid AmEx (AXP)



Featured Reports

Acquisitions & Diverse Customer Base Aid NRG Energy (NRG)

Per the Zacks analyst NRG Energy's organic and inorganic acquisitions, is likely to boost its results. Its diverse customer base and retention of customers increases earnings predictability.

BP Likely to Benefit From Lightsource BP JV Acquisition

The acquisition will enable BP to increase its access to renewable power generation and simplify the decision-making processes of projects. Yet, the firm's high debt load concerns the Zacks analyst.

EnerSys (ENS) Benefits from Strength in Specialty Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, impressive performance of EnerSys' Specialty segment, fueled by strength in transportation, aerospace and defense markets, will continue to lend momentum to it.

Aspen (AZPN) To Benefit From Diversified Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Aspen will benefit from increased demand across all business segment and frequent product launches. Stiff competition is a headwind.

Ralph Lauren's (RL) Digital & Other Initiatives Bode Well

Per Zacks analyst, Ralph Lauren is making significant progress in expanding digital and omni-channel capabilities via investments in mobile and fulfillment. Its "Next Great Chapter" plan bodes well.

Regulated Energy Focus, Investments Aid MDU Resources (MDU)

Per the Zacks analyst, MDU Resources will benefit from spinoff of Knife River, allowing it to focus on regulated energy delivery. Its investment plans will improve the reliability of services.

Centene (CNC) Rides on Growing Membership Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, solid Marketplace business, rising membership, several contract wins and acquisitions continue to drive Centene's revenues. However, elevated expenses remain a concern.

New Upgrades

Xerox (XRX) is Gaining from Cost and Productivity Initiatives

Per the Zacks Analyst, Xerox's cost control and productivity improvement initiative called "Project Own It," is fetching results to the company in form of strong margins.

CyberArk (CYBR) Rides on Shift to Subscription Services

Per the Zacks analyst, CyberArk's focus on selling more subscription-based services is helping the company generate stable revenues and higher margins.

Business Strategy, Strength in HSA Aid HealthEquity (HQY)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about HealthEquity's business-to-business-to-consumer distribution strategy and continued strength in its Health Savings Accounts or HSAs

New Downgrades

Opdivo, New Drugs Fuel Bristol (BMY) Amid Generic Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for Opdivo and encouraging uptake of new drugs fuel growth for Bristol Myers. However, one of the top drugs Revlimid is facing generics, which will impact sales.

Persistently Rising Expenses to Hurt Schwab's (SCHW) Profits

Per the Zacks analyst, Schwab's expenses are likely to remain elevated in the near term due to its inorganic growth efforts. Thus, higher costs are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.

Reduced Home Prices and Volume Hurt Meritage Homes (MTH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Meritage Homes' business is being hurt by reduced home prices and volume. Also, increased financing incentives and higher lot costs are a concern.

