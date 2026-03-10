Top Stock Picks for Week of March 9, 2026

Rubrik Inc. (RBRK) is a leading provider of data security solutions, offering a unified platform designed to secure and manage data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. Rubrik is benefiting from strong growth in its cyber resilience and AI operations solutions, driven by increasing cyber threats and enterprise AI adoption. Its Security Cloud and Identity Resilience platforms are gaining traction, with identity solutions contributing significantly to subscription net retention rates, which remain more than 120% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects a non-GAAP subscription ARR contribution margin of approximately 9%. Rubrik’s partnerships with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, along with its innovative Rubrik Agent Cloud for AI governance, strengthen its position in the evolving cybersecurity and AI markets. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision in the past 30 days. Rubrik’s strong liquidity makes it an attractive stock. Shares of Rubrik, Inc. have experienced a change of +11.9% in the past month.

Brinker International (EAT) owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis by 2.2% and 6.9%, respectively. The quarter’s solid performance was driven by favorable comparable restaurant sales at Chili’s, supported by menu pricing, marketing strategies and higher traffic. Chili’s delivered a plus 8.6% same-store sales increase, outperforming the casual dining industry by about 680 basis points. Also, focus on menu innovation and remodel activity bode well. Reflecting this strength, management raised its full-year guidance to signal a stronger sales and profit outlook for Chili’s through the remainder of the fiscal year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average. The fiscal 2026 earnings estimate has edged up over the past 30 days.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.