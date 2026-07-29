Top Research Reports for Linde, Booking Holdings & General Dynamics

Wednesday, July 29, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Linde plc (LIN), Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and General Dynamics Corp. (GD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Investors Await Fed Decision Today



Today's Featured Research Reports



Linde’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the past six months (+12.5% vs. +5.6%). The company is a leading industrial gas supplier serving energy, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and electronics markets through long-term contracts with minimum purchase commitments that support stable cash flows during downturns.



LIN’s project backlog, led by long-term Sale of Gas projects, supports cash flow visibility and capital returns. Management also expects margin expansion to continue in 2026 through pricing, productivity, automation and disciplined capital allocation. First-quarter 2026 results showed EPS growth, higher pricing and project start-ups, while guidance assumes no economic improvement.



However, EMEA volumes remain weak due to softer industrial, chemicals and energy demand, Middle East disruptions and uncertain European policy. The Neutral view balances resilient execution with muted industrial recovery and regional risk.



(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)



Shares of Booking Holdings have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+0.3% vs. -6.5%). The company benefits from a broad global footprint supported by leading travel brands, providing strong geographic diversification and revenue stability. Its scalable platform, resilient travel demand and ability to drive both booking volumes and monetization support sustained growth.



The “Connected Trip” strategy enhances customer engagement by integrating accommodations, flights, cars and packages into a seamless experience, increasing platform stickiness and traveler spending. A strong balance sheet and robust cash generation reinforce financial strength.



However, it remains highly exposed to fluctuations in global travel demand and geopolitical disruptions. Dependence on third-party platforms for traffic creates distribution and customer acquisition risks, while intense competition from online travel companies continues to challenge growth.



(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)



General Dynamics’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+12.8% vs. -2%). The company had an impressive backlog of $130.84 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Apart from its well-established domestic market, the company enjoys a significant overseas opportunity with order potential from Poland, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Romania, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Austria, Canada and Switzerland.



Significant awards won by General Dynamics in the last reported quarter included a $15.4 billion contract for continued design and support work on the Columbia-class submarines program.



However, a lingering component shortage issue in the aerospace sector is likely to hurt General Dynamics’ operational results. A shortage of labor in the aerospace defense industry might affect the company’s delivery schedule.



(You can read the full research report on General Dynamics here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX), TE Connectivity plc (TEL) and Celestica Inc. (CLS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Linde (LIN) to Benefit From Long-term Contracts & Project Backlog



Booking Holdings (BKNG) Benefits From Travel Demand Amid Risks



Increasing Orders Drive General Dynamics (GD) Amid Labor Shortage



Featured Reports

TE Connectivity (TEL) Rides on Strong Industrial Solutions Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong growth in the Industrial Solutions segment driven by strong momentum in Digital Data Networks.

Celestica (CLS) Rides on Solid AI Traction and Growing Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, solid demand for 800G switch products driven by the growing usage of high bandwidth-intensive AI applications will likely drive Celestica's top line.

ATI Benefits from Cost Reduction Measures and Robust Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, structural cost reductions through footprint optimization, productivity and supply-chain improvement paired with strong momentum in key sectors boost ATI's outlook.

Tenet (THC) to Gain From Same-Facility Growth Despite Payer Mix

Per the Zacks analyst, strong same-facility revenue growth and disciplined expense management will drive Tenet Healthcare's performance. However, an unfavorable payer mix remains a concern.

Solventum (SOLV) Gains on Broad Healthcare Demand Amid Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Solventum benefits from broad healthcare demand, innovation and cost initiatives. However, tariffs, SKU rationalization and 3M supply costs remain concerns.

CRISPR Therapeutics' (CRSP) Casgevy Uptake Shows Momentum

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by sales of CRISPR Therapeutics' Casgevy, which is gaining momentum over time. The company expects significant growth in the therapy's sales throughout 2026.

Expansion Strategies Aid Federated (FHI) Growth, Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, focus on acquiring money market assets will drive Federated's revenues and asset under management AUM. Yet, rising costs might limit the company's bottom-line growth.

New Upgrades

Growing Public Demand & Shareholder Efforts Aid Comfort Systems (FIX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Comfort Systems is benefiting from robust technology infrastructure demand and modular capacity. Also, a stable balance sheet and shareholder value are added benefits.

Strong Infrastructure Spending & Backlog Growth Aid MasTec (MTZ)

Per the Zacks analyst, MasTec benefits from robust infrastructure spending, record backlog growth and healthy end-market demand. Also, data center, and grid modernization opportunities bode well.

Vita Coco (COCO) Benefits From Core Brand Demand & Category Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, Vita Coco's core brand benefits from household penetration, usage frequency and category expansion. Pricing, lower ocean freight and operating leverage are acting as positives.

New Downgrades

Commodity Price Volatility & Execution Risks Weigh on EQT's Outlook

Per the Zacks analyst, exposure to natural gas price volatility pressures EQT's earnings and cash flow. Moreover, any delays in executing key growth projects could pose risks to its long-term growth.

Rising Expenses & Weak Liquidity Position Hurt Rollins (ROL)

Per the Zacks analyst, spending on customer base and salesforce expansion raises operating expenses, cutting down margins. A current ratio less than 1 does not bode well with investors.

Rising Fuel Costs & Operating Expenses Ail Copart (CPRT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Copart continues to face higher fuel costs across its towing and logistics network, which is likely to weigh on its profitability. Rising operating costs are also concerning.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.