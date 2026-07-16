Top Research Reports for Interactive Brokers, Danaher & S&P Global

Thursday, July 16, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), Danaher Corp. (DHR) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), as well as a micro-cap stock Optical Cable Corp. (OCC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Retail Sales, Jobless Claims, Philly Fed & Q2 Earnings Positive



Today's Featured Research Reports



Interactive Brokers’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+64.7% vs. +33.2%). The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company continues to benefit from a widening product set that keeps clients engaged across cycles. Leveraging its automated platform, broad product set and new launches will support top-line growth across market cycles.



Yet, earnings remain sensitive to benchmark-rate changes and client cash pricing. Sustained investment in marketing and technology will keep operating expenses elevated. A significant reliance on international revenues is another headwind, as it adds regulatory and currency complexity.



Nevertheless, its global reach, a conservative balance sheet and focus on direct market access support competitive pricing and help attract active traders and long-term investors.



(You can read the full research report on Interactive Brokers here >>>)



Shares of Danaher have gained +3.9% over the past year against the Zacks Medical Services industry’s gain of +18%. Strong momentum in the company’s bioprocessing business, fueled by rising demand for consumables from pharmaceutical customers, is driving growth in the Biotechnology unit. Strength in the filtration business, driven by increased demand for products in the microelectronic end market, bodes well for the Life Sciences unit.



Danaher’s commitment to return value to its shareholders is encouraging. Benefits from acquired assets are driving the company’s performance of late. Through Danaher’s DBS initiatives, it has been able to reduce the impact of supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressures.



However, the company is plagued by weakness in the Diagnostics unit. An increase in the cost of sales may affect the margin performance. High debt levels may raise the company’s financial obligations. Also, forex woes are weighing on its top line.



(You can read the full research report on Danaher here >>>)



S&P Global’s shares have declined -10.5% over the past year against the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry’s decline of -11.4%. The company’s higher compensation and incentives raise its expenses. Also, a highly competitive environment strains S&P Global’s market share. A declining liquidity position due to a reduction in cash troubles the company. Separation from the Mobility segment can affect potential synergies, weighing on future performance.



Nevertheless, SPGI’s subscription-based revenue, which carries a low churn rate, is the primary growth catalyst. The IHS Markit buyout is vital to its segmental growth and strong revenues per employee (RPE), indicating productivity enhancement for its investors.



The company is inclined to acquire multiple companies, aiding it to grow exponentially. Share repurchases and dividends are vital to investors’ morale.



(You can read the full research report on S&P Global here >>>)



Shares of Optical Cable were in line with the Zacks Fiber Optics industry over the past year (+175.8% vs. +175.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $144.85 million sees its investment thesis supported by strengthening demand visibility, driven by expanding order activity across enterprise, data center and severe-duty markets.



Optical Cable’s diversified customer base, international expansion, and collaboration with Lightera enhance product breadth, supply-chain resilience and participation in broader infrastructure spending. Existing manufacturing capacity provides room to support additional growth with measured investment.



However, the bullish outlook is tempered by risks including earnings that remain sensitive to sales volumes and product mix, constrained liquidity, reliance on revolving credit to fund working capital, customer concentration, and a redeemable equity obligation that could reduce future financial flexibility. Overall, sustained execution and consistent profitability remain key to validating the long-term growth story.



(You can read the full research report on Optical Cable here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Product Diversification Efforts to Aid Interactive Brokers (IBKR)



Strong Life Sciences Unit Aids Danaher (DHR), High Debt Ails



IHS Markit Buyout Aids S&P Global (SPGI) Amid Rising Expenses



Featured Reports

Two-Sided Platform & Rich Partner Base Aids Paypal (PYPL)

Per the Zacks Analyst, PayPal benefits from its two-sided platform, rich partner base and expanding efforts. However, a challenging macroeconomic and competitive environment remains a woe.

Strategic Investments & Load Growth Aid CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

According to the Zacks analyst, CenterPoint Energy gains from strong industrial and data center electricity demand, supporting its growth outlook and a $65.5B capital investment plan through 2035.

Moderna (MRNA) Leverages mRNA Platform to Expand Beyond Vaccines

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by Moderna's long-term strategy to establish itself as a diversified biotech by advancing programs across oncology, autoimmune diseases and other therapeutic areas.

Amkor Gains From AI and HPC Packaging Demand Amid Capex Expansion

As per Zacks analyst Amkor Technology is set to benefit from rising AI and HPC packaging demand though margins face near term pressure from elevated capex and seasonality.

Digitization Holds Key to BJ's Wholesale (BJ) Sales Growth

Per the Zacks analyst BJ's Wholesale has been investing on enhancing digital capabilities in order to better engage with members. Digitally-enabled comparable sales grew 28% in the first quarter.

Robust Omnipod 5 Sales Aid Insulet (PODD) Amid Tough Competition

The Zacks analyst is bullish about the robust global uptake of Omnipod 5 - the only FDA-cleared, fully disposable pod-based AID system. Yet, a tough competitive landscape adds to the woes.

Sensata (ST) Gains from Aerospace, Defense & Commercial Equipment Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, Sensata is gaining momentum in the Aerospace, Defense and Commercial Equipment unit, due to solid demand, rising generator-set needs and a truck production replenishment cycle.

New Upgrades

Imperial Oil (IMO) to Gain from Multiple Growth Projects

The Zacks analyst believes that Imperial Oil's multiple organic growth projects could materially increase production over the next decade ensuring strong revenue visibility.

Revenue Growth & Strong Liquidity Position Aid T. Rowe Price (TROW)

Per the Zacks analyst, T. Rowe Price is witnessing steady organic revenue growth driven by higher investment advisory fees and ongoing product expansion. A solid liquidity position remains a tailwind.

Nabors (NBR) to Gain from LNG Expansion and Rising Energy Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that Nabors is well positioned to benefit from LNG expansion, rising global energy demand and data center power needs, supporting sustained drilling activity and growth.

New Downgrades

Tariffs and Legal Risks Continue to Hurt Philips (PHG) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Philips suffers from tariff and cost pressures, China pricing weakness, legal overhangs, and slower demand, weighing on its growth prospects.

Forex Volatility, High Debt Concern Manulife Financial (MFC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Manulife Financial has been witnessing increase in financial leverage over the last few years. Foreign exchange volatility raises financial risk.

UFP Industries (UFPI) Struggles Amid Weak Construction Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, declining residential construction activity, weak industrial demand and persistent cost inflation continue to weigh on UFP Industries' margins and growth prospects.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.