Top Research Reports for Roche, Netflix & NIKE

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and NIKE, Inc. (NKE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Roche have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-2.1% vs. +18.7%). The company’s performance in 2023 has been impacted by lower COVID-19-product-related sales, which has significantly impacted its top line, even though the diagnostics base business and newer drugs maintain growth.



Sales are likely to be affected further by the expected nosedive in sales of COVID-19 products worth nearly CHF 4.5 billion. Competition from biosimilars for established cancer medicines like Avastin, MabThera/Rituxan and Herceptin also hurt sales.



Nevertheless, new drugs -- namely Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Evrysdi, Phesgo, Polivy and Tecentriq -- have put up a stellar performance. The uptake of its new eye drug, Vabysmo, has been outstanding. The company’s efforts to develop new drugs to combat the decline in legacy drugs are encouraging.



Shares of Netflix have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+44.9% vs. +19.6%). The company is benefiting from a growing subscriber base thanks to a robust portfolio. Crackdown on password-sharing and the introduction of paid sharing in more than 100 countries, which represents more than 80% of Netflix’s revenue base, is also expected to aid growth.



Netflix’s diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content, has been driving its growth prospects.



However, stiff competition in the streaming space from the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and Paramount+ is a headwind. Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and a higher streaming obligation are concerns. Additionally, unfavorable forex is expected to hurt operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Shares of NIKE have declined -3.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s decline of -5.7%. The company’s continued progress on Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, compelling product innovation and digital leadership have been drivers.



This aided retail sales across Nike Direct and wholesale businesses in first-quarter fiscal 2024. The digital business has been gaining from robust consumer trends, including momentum in the NIKE mobile app led by improved traffic and increased member buying frequency. The company posted top and bottom-line growth in first-quarter fiscal 2024.



Backed by solid consumer momentum, a robust innovation pipeline and strong inventory, management provided solid outlook for fiscal 2024. However, NIKE has been witnessing gross margin pressures owing to the rising inflation. Elevated demand creation expenses lead to higher SG&A expense.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD).



Roche's (RHHBY) Breast Cancer Drugs Aid Growth Amid Rivalry



Netflix (NFLX) Benefits from Paid Sharing & Robust Portfolio



NIKE (NKE) Benefits From Digital and Strategic Initiatives



Strength in Aerospace Unit Aids Honeywell (HON), Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Honeywell will benefit from strength in Aerospace segment, led by strong commercial aftermarket and commercial aviation demand. However, high costs remain concerning.

Uber (UBER) Benefits From Delivery Business Amid High Debt

The Zacks Analyst likes Uber's efforts to expand its Delivery operations in response to the surge in business. However, high debt does not bode well for its bottom line.

Solid Industrial Real Estate Demand to Aid Prologis (PLD)

Per the Zacks Analyst, solid industrial real estate demand bodes well for Prologis, given its ability to provide modern facilities at strategic locations. However, elevated supply is a key concern.

Diversified Product Portfolio Drives Stryker's (SYK) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Stryker's diversified product portfolio, which include the robust Mako total knee platform, should support the growth of its global business.

Arista (ANET) Rides on Portfolio Strength, Healthy Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Arista is likely to benefit from solid growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations with steady improvement in lead times.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Banks on Stable Fee-Based Revenues

Kinder Morgan's is banking on stable fee-based revenues from key midstream assets. However, higher operations & maintenance costs concern the Zacks analyst.

Infrastructural Demand Aids Quanta (PWR), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Quanta is benefiting from increased demand for its infrastructure solutions and project activity associated with renewable generation. Yet, high costs are denting margins.

Supply Chain Reliability and AI Solutions Aid Philips (PHG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Philips is benefitting from strengthening supply chain reliability, and expanding AI-supported solutions which help in quick diagnosis.

FDA Nod to Sarepta's (SRPT) DMD Gene Therapy Fuels Growth

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the FDA approval to Sarepta's Elevidys, the first DMD gene therapy. Based on this approval, it has started exploring opportunities in the gene therapy space.

GameStop's (GME) Tech Endeavors May Help Lift Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, GameStop is making substantial strides in reinforcing Web 3.0 technologies. The company's foray into blockchain and digital assets is poised to drive revenue growth.

Merger Termination, Strict Policies Ail PNM Resources (PNM)

Per the Zacks analyst, PNM Resources' financial performance might be negatively impacted due its merger deal termination. Environmental policies and regulations are concerns for the company.

Newmont (NEM) Grapples with Cost and Production Challenges

As per the Zacks analyst, Newmont faces increased production costs, higher capital spending and lower-than-expected production, impacting the company's margins.

Weak Premium Retention & High Debt Affect ProAssurance (PRA)

Per the Zacks analyst, volatility in ProAssurance's premium retention in physician business can hinder top-line growth. Also, a high debt level is concerning.

