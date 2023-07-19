Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Salesforce & United Parcel Service

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Microsoft shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past two years (+28.7% vs. +17.9%) on the back of strong momentum from the company’s Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes.



The Zacks analyst sees continued momentum in the small and medium businesses and frontline worker offerings to drive sustainable the top-line growth.



However, decreasing revenues in More Personal Computing and gaming have been a headwind. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space also remains a concern



Salesforce shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (+50.5% vs. +43.9%, reflecting a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.



Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, continued deal wins in international markets, and acquisition of Slack have positioned the company as a market leader.



Yet, stiff competition, unfavorable currency fluctuations and a challenging macroeconomic environment remain major concerns.



Shares of United Parcel Service have underperformed the Zacks Transportation – Air Freight and Cargo industry over the six months (+3.6% vs. +8.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s weak performance in consumer sales for both the domestic and international package segments have been tantamount for it lagging the market.



However, newly introduced efficiency enhancement programs and a strong and free cash flow bode well for UPS in the future. An effort to reward shareholders by way of dividends and buybacks are also likely to raise its stock going forward.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research



Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud & Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Salesforce (CRM)



Dividends & Buybacks Boost UPS' Prospects, High Costs Hurt



Featured Reports

Antero's (AR) Strategic Acreage in Appalachian Basin Aids

The Zacks analyst likes Antero because of its strong position in the prolific gas-rich Appalachian Basin. However, rising lease operating expense is a concern.

Application Software Unit to Aid Roper (ROP) Amid Cost Woes

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by growth in the Application Software unit due to strength in Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant and CliniSys businesses. However, escalating cost of sales raise concerns.

Viasat (VSAT) Set to Ride on the Strategic Buyout of Inmarsat

Per the Zacks analyst, the buyout of Inmarsat is likely to strengthen Viasat's portfolio, diversify service offerings and accelerate commercial expansion worldwide.

Solid Top Line & Strong Cash Flows Drive UnitedHealth (UNH)

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic initiatives enhance the company's capabilities, which in turn, boost the top line. Also, robust cash flows enable investment in business.

Robust Storage, Data Center Demand Aids Iron Mountain (IRM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Iron Mountain is poised to benefit from the solid demand for its storage and records management business, its focus on data center business and a solid balance-sheet position.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Continues to Gain From Product Innovation

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about QuidelOrtho's strong product portfolio despite its operation in a highly stiff competitive space.

Dillard's (DDS) Merchandising Efforts to Bolster Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Dillard's is benefiting from its efforts to enhance brand relations, focus on in-trend categories and store remodels. Its new activewear brand should help grab market share.

New Upgrades

Agios' (AGIO) Pyrukynd Label Expansion Studies Encouraging

Following FDA approval in PK deficiency, Pyrukynd is the first approved drug in Agios' portfolio. The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the company's progress on Pyrukynd label extension studies.

Amvuttra & Givlaari Boost Alnylam (ALNY), Pipeline Holds Promise

Per the Zacks Analyst, Amvuttra and Givlaari sales are expected to continue to boost Alnylam's sales. Its existing collaboration agreements to develop pipeline candidates are also progressing well.

American Public's (APEI) APUS & HCN Enrollment Impressive

Per the Zacks analyst, American Public benefits from solid contributions from the APUS and HCN segments driven by higher enrollment.

New Downgrades

Third-Party Assets Use, Competition Ail CNX Resources (CNX)

Per the Zacks analyst, CNX Resources natural gas business can get impacted if facilities owned by third-parties fail to perform as expected. Intensely competitive natural gas business is a headwind.

Stiff Competition and Regulations Ail Devon Energy (DVN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Devon results likely to be impacted by competition it faces to secure drilling rights and acquire properties. New regulations can increase cost and lower profitability.

High SG&A Costs Likely to Weigh on Tapestry's (TPR) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, rise in SG&A expenses may hurt Tapestry's margins in the quarters ahead. Adjusted SG&A expenses rose 5% year over year to $872 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

