Top Research Reports for Lam Research, PayPal & Trane

Monday, March 25, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Lam Research shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry over the past year (+95.9% vs. +65.2%) as well as the broader Zacks Tech sector (+95.9% vs. +48.3%) over the same time period. The company is benefiting from strength across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies. Growing etch and deposition intensity owing to increasing technology inflections in 3D architectures, is a positive.



However, weakness in the systems business, primarily due to sluggish memory spending, is a major concern. Although sluggish wafer fabrication equipment spending remains a concern, improvement in the outlook for the same owing to modest memory recovery, is a positive.



For 2024, WFE spending is expected to be in the mid-high $80 billion range. NAND is expected to benefit from technology upgrades, while DRAM is likely to benefit from node conversions and capacity additions in HBM. Meanwhile, Lam Research's leading-edge investments are likely to benefit Foundry/Logic category.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



PayPal shares have lagged the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (-10% vs. +67.6%) on the back of growth uncertainty and greater competitive challenges in the space. That said, the company should benefit from robust growth in total payments volume. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive.



Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, well-performing merchant services are positives. The Zacks analyst believes accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues.



However, declining active accounts remains a negative for the business. Intensifying competition in the digital payment market poses a serious risk to PayPal’s market position. Also, foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on PayPal here >>>)



Shares of Trane have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (+67.9% vs. +66.1%). The company remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow.



It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments. Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently. Such moves instill investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line.



On the flip side, product and service diversity puts Trane in the face of fierce competition in terms of price, quantity, delivery, service, support, technology and innovation. The company’s business remains exposed to seasonality and foreign currency exchange risks.



(You can read the full research report on Trane here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American International Group, Inc. (AIG), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) and Halliburton Company (HAL).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Lam Research (LRCX) Benefits from Etch & Deposition Strength



PayPal (PYPL) Benefits From Increasing Total Payment Volume



Transformation Initiatives Aid Trane (TT), Competition High



Featured Reports

AIG Benefits From Strong General Insurance, High Costs Hurt

The Zacks Analyst expects American International's General Insurance business to benefit from new business growth and rate increases. However, elevated expenses might strain margins.

Robust Strategic Execution Aids IDEXX (IDXX), FX Woes Stay

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with IDEXX's strong strategic execution driving high recurring software revenues, customer retention and record CAG instrument placements. Yet, FX woes are a worry.

Ansys' (ANSS) Performance Driven by Strong Demand Trends

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ansys is gaining strong momentum from healthy demand across most of the sectors. However, stiff competition and significant international market exposure remain concerning.

Improved Occupancy & ADRs Aid Caesars (CZR), High costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Caesars is likely to benefit from Improved occupancy and average daily rate across its portfolio. However, high costs, weather and construction related woes hurt.

Ionis' (IONS) Dependence on Collaboration Revenues A Woe

Ionis' RNA antisense technology has allowed it to form partnerships with leading drugmakers for development/marketing of its drugs. However, the recent pipeline setbacks concern the Zacks Analyst.

New Upgrades

Halliburton (HAL) Gains from International Business Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that Halliburton's international business is poised for impressive growth this year, underpinned by its global competitiveness across product lines.

Molson Coors (TAP) Gains From Brands & Revitalization Plan

Per Zacks analyst, Molson Coors is gaining from performances across its portfolio and geographical units. Its revitalization plan to achieve top-line growth by streamlining the organization bodes well

New Downgrades

Weakness in Specialty Products, High Costs Ail TriMas (TRS)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that the ongoing weakness in demand for industrial cylinder as customers rebalance inventories, coupled with higher costs will continue to hurt TriMas' results.

Mounting Expenses, Stiff Competition Hurt Moody's (MCO)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising expenses and a challenging operating backdrop are expected to hurt Moody's financials. Stiff competition across the credit rating industry is a key near-term concern.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.