Top Research Reports for Intel, Adobe & AMD
Today's Must Read
Data Centric Growth Aids Intel (INTC) Amid Coronavirus Woes
Adobe (ADBE) Rides on Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications
AMD Banks on Strength in Product Portfolio & Partnerships
Featured Reports
New Product Launches Boost Mylan (MYL) Amid Slowdown
Per the Zacks analyst, new launches should boost the top-line for Mylan. The merger with Upjohn is positive as well.
Customer Growth Aid CenterPoint (CNP), Demand Decline Woe
Per the Zacks analyst, steady customer growth continues to boost CenterPoint Energy's results. Yet, coronavirus induced demand decline from commercial and industrial customers may hurt its earnings.
Continental (CLR) Banks on Oil-Rich Bakken, Debt High
The Zacks analyst believes that Bakken shale play, producing premium quality oil, will continue to aid Continental's production growth.
Robert Half (RHI) Rides on Proviti Strength as Expenses Rise
Robert Half's subsidiary, Protiviti, is in great shape, backed by strength across internal audit, technology and risk consulting services.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Banks on Macau Business, Coronavirus Ail
Per the Zacks analyst, Wynn Resorts initiatives to boost non-gaming revenues in Macau bode well. However, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to hurt results in the near term.
Expansion Strategies Boost Boyd Gaming (BYD), Coronavirus Ail
Per the Zacks analyst, Boyd Gaming is poised to benefit from portfolio expansion, acquisitions and increased focus on online betting.
Solid Insurance Business Aid Everest Re (RE), Cat Loss Ail
Per the Zacks analyst, Everest Re is poised to grow on the strength of its insurance and reinsurance operations. However, exposure to catastrophe inducing underwriting volatility concerns.
New Upgrades
SINA (SINA) Benefits From Higher Fin-Tech Business Revenues
Per the Zacks analyst, SINA's top-line growth is benefiting from higher revenues from the fin-tech business. Active user growth in SINA News app and SINA Finance app is a key catalyst.
Coronavirus-Led Demand Boosts Prestige Consumer (PBH) Sales
Prestige Consumer's fourth-quarter sales were backed by solid consumption trends at core brands, thanks to COVID-19 led stock piling. The Zacks analyst expects such trends to fuel near-term sales.
Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Gains from Fiber Impetus
Per the Zacks analyst, Telephone and Data Systems is likely to gain from diversified business model backed by strong fiber space and accretive subscriber base.
New Downgrades
Low Investments, Leasing Activity to Hurt CBRE Group (CBRE)
Per the Zacks Analyst, CBRE Group's performance is likely to be affected by moderation in investment volumes and leasing activity amid a choppy real estate market due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus Impacts Concern Ralph Lauren's (RL) Investors
Per the Zacks analysts, Ralph Lauren is likely to be hurt by the coronavirus-led uncertainties owing to store closures in North America since Mar 18 along with earlier shutdowns in China and Europe.
Low U.S. Demand & High Debt to Ail Harley-Davison (HOG)
The Zacks Analyst is concerned about the declining sales of Harley Davidson's bikes, especially in the United States due to the consumer demographic shift as well as the company's high debt levels.
