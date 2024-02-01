Top Research Reports for Abbott, T-Mobile & Booking

Thursday, February 1, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Abbott’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+2.8% vs. +2.2%). The company’s pipeline is generating several new growth prospects, which will help sustain the positive momentum and contribute to the strong growth projection in 2024.



Alinity, the company’s next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business. EPD's impressive stretch of strong performance stems from the company’s unique business model. Freestyle Libre CGM device is also on a great trajectory, continually outpacing market growth.



Within Nutrition, after a period of hiccups, Abbott has finally reestablished itself as the market leader in the infant formula business, underscoring strong customer confidence in the company's products. However, the slump in COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott’s overall growth. Tough macro conditions also pose a concern for its operations.



Shares of T-Mobile have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+10.2% vs. +2.8%). The company recorded 5.7 million postpaid net customer additions and 2.1 million high-speed Internet net customer additions in fiscal 2023. Both metrics are reportedly the best in the industry.



Its 5G coverage exceeds 330 million people, a greater footprint than AT&T and Verizon combined. A higher adjusted free cash flow highlights efficiency in operations and implies that the company is well-positioned to invest in growth initiatives, pay debts and dividends.



However, lower sales of prepaid and Assurance Wireless devices affected revenue from Equipment sales. Weak demand for prepaid services and declining prepaid ARPU is a headwind. High debt burden and macroeconomic challenges remain concerns.



Shares of Booking have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+42.9% vs. +18.3%). The company is benefiting from substantial improvement in its booking trends. Growing demand for travel and solid momentum in booked room nights are driving growth in the gross bookings. Further, strong global leisure travel demand is a plus.



Furthermore, solid momentum across merchant, advertising and other businesses is a major positive. Additionally, strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is acting as a tailwind. For 2023, the company expects more than 20% year-over-year growth in gross bookings.



Additionally, strengthening alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are a positive. However, weakness in agency bookings is a headwind. Further, intensifying competition remains a major concern.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chubb Limited (CB), HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and KLA Corporation (KLAC).



Per the Zacks analyst, Chubb is set to grow on better rate environment, increasing exposures and market share, solid capital position and cash generation capabilities. Yet, exposure to cat loss ails.

Per the Zacks analyst, HCA Healthcare's strategic acquisitions and rising admissions should continue to aid the top line in the future. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

Per the Zacks analyst, KLA is benefiting from strong performance of 8900 Series platform for high throughput macro inspection.

The Zacks analyst likes Marathon's sale of Speedway business and the resulting cash infusion but is worried over the execution risk associated with its foray into renewable diesel activities.

Per the Zacks analyst, Sysco is on track with Recipe for Growth program to drive growth. The Recipe for Growth plan will fuel the company's top-and bottom-line growth in fiscal 2024.

Per the Zacks Analyst, increased U.S. defense budget boost growth prospects for Teledyne. Yet, strengthening U.S. dollar is impacting airlines' performance that may hurt the stock.

Per the Zacks analyst, EMCOR benefits from solid end-market demand and strategic acquisitions. However, inflationary pressures are potential risks.

Per the Zacks analyst, Zillow Group is likely to benefit from strong growth in loan origination and healthy improvement in rental revenues driven by growth in both multi and single-family listings.

Per the Zacks analyst, Carpenter Technology is gaining from strong demand across its end-use markets. Cost-reduction initiatives and efforts to preserve liquidity are also driving growth.

Per the Zacks Analyst, rebooting the tarcocimab program across three eye disease indications brings back a late-stage study candidate to Kodiak's clinical-stage pipeline.

Per the Zacks analyst, SM Energy has been facing challenges in converting operating profits to free cash flow efficiently within a specified timeframe. High debt exposure is an added concern.

The Zacks Analyst is worried about the fact that rising operating expenses are likely to keep AL's bottom line under pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet is another concern.

Per the Zacks analyst, Ingevity is grappling with higher raw material, freight and logistics costs. Customer de-stocking is also hurting its industrial specialties business.

