Top Research Reports for Broadcom, AT&T & Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Tuesday, March 3, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), AT&T Inc. (T) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), as well as a micro-cap stock The InterGroup Corp. (INTG). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Broadcom have gained +4.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +20.3%. The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to double to $8.2 billion.



AVGO’s networking portfolio is gaining from strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products, as well as the Jericho 4 Ethernet fabric router. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal first quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



AT&T’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (-3.2% vs. -2.9%). The company’s wireline division is struggling with persistent losses in access lines due to competitive pressures. The high debt burden remains a concern.

Nevertheless, AT&T is likely to benefit from a customer-centric business model and solid wireless traction, supported by an integrated fiber expansion strategy and steady 5G deployments. It is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans.

AT&T aims to deploy Open RAN for 70% of its wireless network traffic across open-capable platforms by late 2026. It remains firmly on track to pass more than 50 million fiber locations by the end of 2030, thanks to stepped-up investment courtesy of the pro-investment provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.



Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+22.5% vs. +22.1%). The company’s Q4 earnings missed estimates, while sales beat estimates. Its cystic franchise sales continue to grow, driven by higher sales of Trikafta/Kaftrio and increasing contribution from Alyftrek. Among its newly launched products, the uptake of Journavx and Casgevy has been slower than expected.



However, Vertex expects significant growth in Journavx and Casgevy’s sales in 2026. Vertex is rapidly advancing its diverse late-stage pipeline with five programs in pivotal development, setting the stage for several potential new drug approvals in a couple of years. Vertex’s candidates for kidney diseases are capturing investor attention, mainly povetacicept.



However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for revenues is a concern. CF sales are slightly slowing down. Recent pipeline setbacks in the pain program are a concern.



InterGroup’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past six months (+81% vs. +4.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $70.03 million sees recent results reflect a near-term earnings inflection driven by improving hotel fundamentals and asset monetization.



InterGroup swung to modest net income from a prior-year loss, supported by higher ADR, occupancy and RevPAR at its 558-room Hilton San Francisco Financial District and a $3.5 million gain from a multifamily asset sale that generated $2.6 million in net cash. Hotel revenue and operating income improved meaningfully.



However, leverage remains elevated, with roughly $200 million in mortgage debt and a shareholders’ deficit. Operating cash flow is thin relative to the interest burden, and earnings benefited from one-time gains. Heavy exposure to San Francisco business travel and concentration in a single flagship hotel heightens volatility. Shares have materially outperformed peers and trade near historical mid-range EV multiples.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MRSH), The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) and The Hershey Co. (HSY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Featured Reports

Marsh and McLennan (MRSH) Strategic Buyouts Aid, Expenses High

Per the Zacks analyst, multiple acquisitions help Marsh and McLennan expand geographically and diversify its portfolio. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Solid Balance Sheet Likely to Support BNY (BK) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, BNY's robust assets under management and initiatives to improve efficiency will support growth. Investments in technology will keep costs elevated, thus hurting profits.

Hershey's (HSY) Organic Sales Gain From Solid Pricing Actions

Per the Zacks analyst, Hershey has been benefiting from its solid pricing actions. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company's organic sales rose 5.7%, driven by net price realization of about 9%.

Systematic Investments Aid DTE Energy (DTE) Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, DTE Energy makes systematic investments to expand and strengthen its infrastructure. Yet elevated debt levels and leverage remain concerns.

Strong MA growth and Cost Control to Aid Clover Health's (CLOV) Margin

Per the Zacks analyst, Clover Health's margin is likely to be aided by expanding Medicare Advantage market along with disciplined cost control and improved medical cost ratios.

New Upgrades

Sanmina (SANM) Benefits from Strong Demand Across Multiple Sectors

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand across industrial, cloud infrastructure, aerospace and defense is expected to drive Sanmina's top line, while rising free cash flow is a positive sign.

American Eagle (AEO) Drives Growth with Key Strategic Moves

Per the Zacks analyst, American Eagle's strategic initiatives in e-commerce, supply chain, and marketing are boosting efficiency, profitability, and customer engagement for sustained growth.

New Downgrades

Stiff Competition and Regulations Ail Devon Energy (DVN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Devon (DVN) results likely to be impacted by competition it faces to secure drilling rights and acquire properties. New regulations can increase cost and lower profitability.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) Hurt by Soft Discretionary Spend and High Costs

Per Zacks analyst, Tractor Supply's certain discretionary product lines, including big-ticket items, have been experiencing soft demand. The company is grappling with higher expenses for a while.

