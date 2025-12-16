Top Insider Tips To Save at America’s 7 Favorite Stores for the Holidays

It’s that time of the year again when Americans are feeling the pressure of holiday spending and searching for ways to save money. According to a CNBC survey, nearly 80% of Americans say things are more expensive this year, and four in ten plan to spend less as a result.

But if you’re planning to shop at America’s favorite stores this year, shopping experts provided a few tips on how to save.

America’s Favorite Stores for the Holidays

Insurify’s 2025 Holiday Shopping Survey found that about 83% plan to buy gifts from Amazon this holiday season, followed by Walmart (68%), Target (48%), Best Buy (26%), Temu (18%) and Etsy (14%).

Ashley Feinstein Gertsley, shopping and savings strategist at Rakuten, explained that cash-back platforms like Rakuten are an easy way to save when shopping on a budget at popular retailers. “What many people don’t realize is that cash back can be combined with existing retailer sales and promo codes, which helps stretch every dollar even further during the busiest shopping season of the year,” Gertsley explained.

Consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch recommended using artificial intelligence (AI) for gift inspiration or tracking down deals. “Use Google Gemini and ChatGPT to hunt down bargains quickly, while Amazon’s Rufus tool shows price history so you know when you’re looking at a great deal,” she said.

Another suggestion of hers is to snag VIP status. “Signing up for store loyalty programs can get you extra savings in the form of a new user coupon of up to 25% off, rewards on purchase, early access to sales before popular deals sell out, free shipping both ways and extra time to process returns,” she said. You can also look out for free promo cards with purchases to help offset other holiday purchases, she added.

How To Save at Amazon

Carolina Paradas, general manager at ShopBack USA, pointed out that Amazon and other retailers adjust prices constantly, so taking the time to confirm the discount is below what’s normal can help prevent you from overspending. “A quick price history check often reveals whether it’s the right moment to buy or whether waiting a few days could yield a better deal,” she explained.

To check historical pricing data, Woroch recommended using CamelCamelCamel.com to see if the deal is worth it or if you should wait to buy. “Tap into [the] Amazon Rufus AI Tool to review pricing data,” she added.

How To Save at Walmart

One opportunity that most people underutilize is stacking, Paradas said. “The biggest savings come when you combine retailer promotions, loyalty programs and cash-back rewards,” Paradas explained. “An online rollback at Walmart becomes even more valuable when stacked.”

Serge Salager, CEO at Visualping, a tool that allows users to monitor webpages and get an alert when a condition is met, also suggested watching the flash sales. “Prices fluctuate constantly, and the deepest discounts often happen during flash sales that last only a few hours,” he added.

How To Save at Target

At Target, Woroch said you may want to take advantage of Target’s holiday price match guarantee. According to Target’s site, if you buy anything between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 and it goes on sale after, you can get money back for the difference in price.

“With this in mind, it’s smart to track prices in the Target Circle app on purchases you’ve made each week since the retailer is dropping new weekly deals every Sunday to Saturday with also a new Deal of the Day each day,” she said.

According to Woroch, you can also track price drops using tools like Karma, which alert you if something you purchased went on sale afterwards.



“While you’re at it, consider signing up for Target Circle 360 Membership to get free same-day or next-day delivery to avoid shipping costs, [plus] an extra 5% off purchases when you pay with a Target Circle Card,” she added.

How To Save at Best Buy

You can find electronics for a fraction of the price at Best Buy if you know exactly what to look for. “At Best Buy, open-box and refurbished items are the best-kept secret,” said April Lewis-Parks, director of financial education and communications at Consolidated Credit. “You can get excellent products for a fraction of the cost and often with the same warranty.”

According to Woroch, you can find even the most popular tech items for 20% to 40% off if you look out for the bigger discounts or find a certified refurbished item.

How To Save at Temu

Baruch Labunski, CEO at web design and online marketing company Rank Secure, said one of the best ways to cut spending is to create a wishlist before shopping and track the cost of each item.

“Rely on browser extensions to determine what each item’s price has to be in order for it to qualify as a genuine deal,” Labunski explained. “Retailers often provide their customers with discounts, so sign up for their email lists and receive deals and flash sale announcements in your email.”

He stated that it’s a good idea to pay attention to vendor ratings. “On Temu and Etsy, use filter tools to take vendor ratings into account since they really are a factor in how quickly an order is shipped and processed,” he added.

How To Save at Etsy

And if you’re shopping on Etsy, the earlier, the better. “Handmade or personalized items on Etsy often drop in price earlier in the season as sellers try to capture early demand,” Paradas said. “Waiting for, or planning around, these cycles can help shoppers to deliver meaningful savings without all the additional effort.”

