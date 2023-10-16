Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Procter & Gamble & NextEra Energy

Wednesday, October 16, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



NVIDIA shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+285.4% vs. +152.9%), a huge outperformance relative the S&P 500 index's +18.1% gain. The Zacks analyst believes that strong growth from artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and accelerated computing is boosting its Compute & Networking revenues. Large language models using GPUs based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures, rising demand for generative AI and surge in Hyperscale demand also aid its growth.



However, the company’s near-term prospects are likely to be hurt by weakening demand for chips used in the professional visualization end market.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Procter & Gamble shares have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Staples – Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+13.6% vs. +10.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefitting from a growth in its organic sales, driven by robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments. Focus on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins have also helped.

Yet, supply-chain issues, higher SG&A costs, higher transportation costs, geopolitical challenges, currency headwinds and rising inflation have plagued the company. It’s large global presence has also meant that it has been affected by the global macroeconomic goings on.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares of NextEra Energy have underperformed the Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry over the past year (-26% vs. -8.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s nature of business has exposed it to complex regulations. Also, risks in operating nuclear units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs adversely impact earnings.



However, with numerous projects in its backlog and the merger between Gulf Power and FPL have strengthened NextEra’s position in the area. Also, the company has ample liquidity to pay off its debt obligations while growing exponentially through acquisitions.



(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today BP p.l.c. (BP), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA (NVDA) Rides on Strong Adoption of GPUs, Partnerships



P&G's (PG) Productivity & Cost Savings Plan to Aid Margins



NextEra (NEE) Gains from Steady Investment, Renewable Focus



Featured Reports

Keysight (KEYS) Rides on Strength in Key End Markets, Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, the development of advanced satellite communication testing system will likely boost Keysight's prospects. Healthy traction in automotive, aerospace and defense are tailwinds.

Solid U.S Demand, Backlog Levels Aid Commercial Metals (CMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, robust end-market demand and order backlogs in North America are aiding Commercial Metals' results. Higher average selling price is also aiding margins.

Progressive's (PGR) Solid Policies in Force Aid, Cat Loss Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Progressive is set to grow on solid policies in force, competitive rates and leadership position. However, cat loss exposure inducing underwriting volatility ails.

CVS Health (CVS) Digital Offerings Grow Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with CVS Health's expansion in digital offering as it exceeded 53 million unique digital customers till the second quarter end. Yet, stiff rivalry remains a concern.

High Salvage Auction Volume & Partnership Aid Copart (CPRT)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about elevated salvage auction volumes. Moreover, its strategic partnership with CHAMP titles to introduce an automated digital platform for car sellers bodes well.

Market Diversity & Strategic Efforts Benefit Fluor (FLR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Fluor's market diversity remains a key strength that helps it mitigate the cyclicality of markets. Also, its focus on "Building a Better Future" strategy bodes well.

Datadog (DDOG) Banks on Cloud Partnerships, Customer Additions

Per the Zacks analyst, Datadog is benefitting from solid cloud partnerships and expanding customer base driven by increased adoption of its cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform.

New Upgrades

Delek US Holdings (DK) To Benefit from Permian Exposure

The Zacks analyst believes Delek US Holdings' large presence in the Permian Basin will give it a significant advantage over its competitors in the long run.

Robust Pricing to Bolster Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Spectrum Brands' has been gaining from solid margins stemming from increased pricing and favorable mix. Also, gains from cost-reduction efforts bodes well.

Solid Enrollment & Strategic Initiatives Aid Adtalem (ATGE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Adtalem is benefiting from improved enrollment trends, strategic initiatives and cost synergies. Also, growing demand for healthcare professionals adds to its uptrend.

New Downgrades

BioMarin's (BMRN) Lack of Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs a Woe

Though the Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the recent Voxzogo and Roctavian approvals, BioMarin's pipeline now consists of only early-stage candidates, which are years away from marketing approval.

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Reels Under Freight-Market Weakness

The Zacks analyst is concerned by C.H. Robinson's weak demand, high inventories and excess capacity, which is helping its competition. Also, low gross profit per transaction is worrisome.

High Costs, Stiff Competition Ail Evercore's (EVR) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, high costs will impede Evercore's bottom-line growth while volatility of institutional AUM will hurt revenues. Also, stiff competition creates pricing and competitive pressures.

