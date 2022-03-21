Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, NVIDIA & JPMorgan

Monday, March 21, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Amazon have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+3.6% vs. -39.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that Amazon is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Also, growing momentum across Amazon Music is contributing well. Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Also, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers.



Further, robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Additionally, the company’s strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds. However, growing expenses associated with supply-chain constraints and labor supply shortages remain concerns.



Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+100.6% vs. +33.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon.



Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.



Shares of JPMorgan have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past six month period (-7.2% vs. +5.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that normalization of the trading business is expected to hurt the company's fee income growth, going forward. Further, relatively lower interest rates in the near term are expected to keep weighing on the company’s margins and interest income. Steadily rising operating expenses remains a major near-term headwind.



However, opening new branches, strategic acquisitions/investments, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent investment banking (IB) pipeline are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Additionally, its steady capital deployments look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Medtronic plc (MDT) and McDonald's Corporation (MCD).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.





Amazon (AMZN) Banks on Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption



Strong GPU Adoption in Gaming, Datacenter Aids NVIDIA (NVDA)



Buyouts, Loan Growth Aid JPMorgan (JPM), Higher Costs a Woe



Solid Demand Aids Northrop (NOC), Supply Chain Turmoil Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, strong global demand for its products like Triton and E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes steadily boosts Northrop. Yet COVID-19 induced supply chain disruption might hurt the stock.

Robust Demand & Operational Execution Drive Jabil (JBL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Jabil is likely to benefit from solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics.

Strength in Online Business Drives Home Depot's (HD) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Home Depot's One Home Depot investment plan and interconnected retail strategy has been delivering strong web traffic. Digital sales rose 6% year over year in Q4.

Diabetes Arm View Bright for Medtronic (MDT) Amid Forex Woes

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Medtronic's Diabetes arm future prospects on expanded coverage for CGM sensors including insulin pumps. Yet, foreign exchange woes remain a concern.

Loyalty Program Aid McDonald's (MCD), China Comps Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, McDonald's new loyalty program, store growth and robust comps growth continues to drive growth. However, dismal China comps remain a concern.

Strong Demand to Aid Caterpillar (CAT) Amid Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand in its end markets will drive Caterpillar's top-line performance and help negate the impact of inflated input costs and supply chain issues on its margins.

Brand Focus to Aid Sony (SONY) Amid G&NS Segment Weakness

While Sony's focus on premium segment of branded products is helping it gain momentum, declining sales in the Game & Network Services (G&NS) segment is likely to dent margins, per the Zacks analyst.

Imperial (IMO) to Gain from Majority Holding by ExxonMobil

The Zacks analyst believes that Imperial Oil's financial backing by majority owner ExxonMobil adds to the company's financial stability and helps it to access cheap capital.

Expeditors (EXPD) Rides on Higher Airfreight Services Revenues

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the sustained growth in Expeditors' Airfreight Services revenues due to increased usage of charters to meet customer needs.

Harley-Davison (HOG) Banks on 'Hardwire' Strategic Plan

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Harley-Davidson's 'Hardwire' strategy that focuses on refreshed product offerings and a modern marketing strategy to boost sales growth as well as profitability.

Emergent's (EBS) High Dependence on Government Funding A Woe

While Emergent's commercial products hold strong potential, the Zacks Analyst is concerned about the company's dependence on a single party - the U.S. Government - for more than half of its revenues.

Elevated Expenses Likely to Mar Atlassian's (TEAM) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities and higher spending on research & development are likely to dampen Atlassian???s margins in the near-term.

Select Medical (SEM) Rising Expenses & High Debt Burden Ail

Select Medical's increasing expenses due to higher cost of services are likely to eat into profits, per the Zacks analyst. Also, a debt-laden balance sheet can affect its financial flexibility.

