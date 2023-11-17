Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Deere & Citigroup

Friday, November 17, 2023

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Deere & Company (DE) and Citigroup Inc. (C). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Amazon shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+51.7% vs. +37.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from strong Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services, strong content portfolio and strengthening relationship with third-party sellers. Expanding AWS services portfolio, robust Alexa skills and the company’s strong global presence remain as major tailwinds.

Yet, inflationary pressure, geopolitical tensions and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)

Deere shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing – Farm Equipment industry over the past six months (+2.2% vs. -70.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that growing infrastructural investments in the United States are likely to push the demand for construction equipment up, alongside raising strong replacement demand.

Product launches equipped with the latest technology to make farming automated and the company's efforts to improve pricing will continue to provide Deere with an edge over its competitors.

However, inflated material, labor costs and supply chain challenges are anticipated to impact the company's margins.

(You can read the full research report on Deere here >>>)

Shares of Citigroup have underperformed the Zacks Banks – Major Regional industry over the past two years (-33.4% vs. -24.8%). Per the Zacks analyst, rising operating expenses due to investments and transformations are likely to limit Citigroup’s bottom-line growth. Rising funding costs and the fee income volatility remain major headwinds.

However, the company has benefitted from growth in core businesses by streamlining its operations internationally. Decent liquidity and capital distribution activities have also enhanced shareholder value.

(You can read the full research report on Citigroup here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW).

Today's Must Read

Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)



Deere (DE) Gains from Strong Demand Amid Elevated Costs



Organizational Reforms Aid Citigroup, High Costs Ail



Featured Reports

Low Breakeven Costs Aid Coterra's (CTRA) Cash Flows

The Zacks analyst believes that Coterra Energy's extremely low commodity breakeven costs should generate robust cash flows but is worried over the company's high sensitivity to natural gas prices.

Sonos (SONO) Performance Gains From Solid Demand for Speakers

Per the Zacks analyst, Sonos' performance is gaining from the robust uptake of Era 100 and Era 300 speakers. However, stiff competition is a headwind.

Rise in Digital Subscribers to Lift NY Times' (NYT) Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, The New York Times Company benefits from increase in digital subscribers. Management anticipates digital-only subscription revenues to rise 6-9% in fourth-quarter 2023.

Travelers (TRV) Rides on Auto & Homeowners, Cat Loss Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, consistent progress and strong market of the auto and homeowners business have driven revenues. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility.

Solid Digital Efforts Aid Restaurant Brands (QSR), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Restaurant Brands benefits from menu innovation, digital initiatives, and expansion efforts. However, commodity and wage inflation are a concern

ANSYS' (ANSS) Performance Driven by Robust Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks Analyst, increasing demand for simulation solutions across verticals like aerospace and high tech is driving ANSYS's performance. China headwinds and stiff competition are concerning.

Protection Services Line Aids Allstate (ALL), High Debt Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Allstate's expanding Protection Services business offers diversification advantages. However, the escalating debt is a concern, impacting financial flexibility.

New Upgrades

Toyota (TM) to Gain From Robust Line-up & Electric Push

The Zacks analyst believes that Toyota's sales volume is set to benefit from its robust lineup of trucks and sport utility vehicles. Its aim to expand global sales of electric vehicles is impressive.

A Patient-Centric Business Model Continues to Aid DaVita (DVA)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about DaVita's patient-centric care model that leverages its platform of kidney care services despite its dependence on commercial payers.

Solid Foothold in MedTech Space Aids Integer Holdings (ITGR)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Integer Holdings' solid product suite that serves the cardiac and neuromodulation markets, among others, despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

New Downgrades

Inflation and Supply Shortage May Hurt Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher inflation could increase the costs of raw materials for Canadian Solar. Also, disruption in the supply of battery cells from its suppliers pose risk for the stock.

Werner Enterprises (WERN) Reels Under High Operating Costs

The Zacks analyst is worried about elevated labor costs at Werner. The lackluster freight demand scenario represents another headwind.

Weakness in Communication Market Ails Analog Devices (ADI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Analog Devices is suffering sluggishness in communication end market due to ongoing inventory corrections.

