TMX Group (TMXXF) Declares $0.87 Dividend

TMX Group said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share ($3.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.87 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in TMX Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMXXF is 0.36%, a decrease of 8.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 12,020K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for TMX Group is 115.02. The forecasts range from a low of 105.10 to a high of $131.12. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for TMX Group is 1,172MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMXXF by 17.90% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 862K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 748K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMXXF by 2.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 730K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMXXF by 13.44% over the last quarter.

