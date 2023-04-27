Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X Shares, which added 17,000,000 units, or a 10.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of QGRW, in morning trading today Apple is up about 1.5%, and Microsoft is higher by about 2.1%.

VIDEO: TMF, QGRW: Big ETF Inflows

