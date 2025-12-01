TMF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: TMF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.90, changing hands as low as $39.74 per share. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMF's low point in its 52 week range is $33.5099 per share, with $51.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.02.

