Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 9,600,000 units, or a 2.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - November, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SNOV, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is off about 4.9%.

VIDEO: TLT, SNOV: Big ETF Inflows

