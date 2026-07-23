TJX Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TJX

In trading on Thursday, shares of TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.87, changing hands as low as $152.40 per share. TJX Companies shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TJX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TJX's low point in its 52 week range is $123.78 per share, with $170 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.80. The TJX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further TJX Research:

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