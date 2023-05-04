Tiptree (TIPT) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Tiptree said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 3.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tiptree. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIPT is 0.26%, an increase of 148.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 15,952K shares. The put/call ratio of TIPT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 872K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIPT by 30.86% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 809K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 667K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIPT by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 652K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 595K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 28.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIPT by 58.69% over the last quarter.

Tiptree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tiptree Inc. is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Its principal operating business, Fortegra, is a specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. Tiptree also allocates capital to a diverse group of select investments that the company refers to as Tiptree Capital.

